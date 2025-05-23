Cannes 2025 Video #5: Chaz Ebert on “Nouvelle Vague” and “Highest 2 Lowest”; Interviews with Elizabeth Guest and Filmmakers of “Average White Band”; Nicole Kidman on Women in Motion Award

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is underway, and Chaz Ebert is on the ground to report on every development. In today’s video, Chaz reviews the latest from Richard Linklater and Spike Lee, and talks to “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” filmmaker Elizabeth Guest about shopping her first narrative feature around Cannes, as well as the producer and director of Scottish documentary “Average White Band” about their journeys at the fest. Watch the video and read the transcript below.