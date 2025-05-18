The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is underway, and Chaz Ebert is on the ground to report on every development. In today’s video, Scott Dummler sits in to talk with contributor Isaac Feldberg to talk about the fest so far. Watch the video below.
Cannes 2025 Video #2: Festival Dispatch with Isaac Feldberg
Chaz Ebert
Chaz is the CEO of several Ebert enterprises, including the President of The Ebert Company Ltd, and of Ebert Digital LLC, Publisher of RogerEbert.com, President of Ebert Productions and Chairman of the Board of The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and Co-Founder and Producer of Ebertfest, the film festival now in its 24th year.
