The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is underway, and Chaz Ebert is on the ground to report on every development. In today’s video, Chaz checks in with Managing Editor Brian Tallerico to talk about some of the most-buzzed about films at the fest, from the latest “Mission Impossible” to Wes Anderson’s most recent confection, “The Phoenician Scheme.” Watch the video below.
Cannes 2025 Video #4: Brian Tallerico on Mission Impossible, The Phoenician Scheme, My Father’s Shadow, Secret Agent
Chaz Ebert
Chaz is the CEO of several Ebert enterprises, including the President of The Ebert Company Ltd, and of Ebert Digital LLC, Publisher of RogerEbert.com, President of Ebert Productions and Chairman of the Board of The Roger and Chaz Ebert Foundation, and Co-Founder and Producer of Ebertfest, the film festival now in its 24th year.
Leave a comment
Related articles
Chaz at Cannes
Cannes 2025 Video #3: Robert Daniels on Urchin, Renoir, Die My Love, and More
Chaz at Cannes
Cannes 2025 Video #2: Isaac Feldberg on Eddington, Chronology of Water, Left-Handed Girl, and More
Chaz at Cannes
Cannes 2025 Video #1: Robert De Niro Receives Honorary Palme d’Or and Advocates Protecting Democracy and Art
Chaz at Cannes