Cannes 2021: Where is Anne Frank, Stillwater, Lamb

This is a new mode for Cannes in many ways, with flawed ticketing systems undercutting the most catholic of press card systems, where patrons who for decades would enter first are trumped by local bloggers with better internet connections. It helps, perhaps, that there are indeed far fewer people here vying to get into screenings (at least half the number of 2019), yet it still feels more unnerving than usual. However, given that Toronto’s movie theatres aren’t set to open until this weekend, I refuse to allow the pleasure of simply stepping into a cinema be dampened by other logistical nonsense.

Out back from the main palais stands a well-constructed tent, the so-called salle du Soixentieme that hides the glamour that occupies the red carpet rise on the other side of the building. With comfortable seats and excellent sound, it’s actually an exceptional venue, though feels mildly rustic when you hear the clattering of helicopters flying to land on nearby luxury boats, or the Mediterranean wind gently rocking the walls.

Israeli director Ari Folman stormed Cannes back in 2008 with “Waltz with Bashir,” and he returns with another provocative animation about one of the most famous victims of the Holocaust. Set “one year from today,” “Where is Anne Frank?” tells the story of Kitty, the imaginary muse to whom Anne wrote her diary. Told through a series of flashbacks to events documented in Anne’s original diary, combined with fanciful adventures that Kitty encounters in modern Amsterdam, the film plays as a kind of Young Adult reimagining of Frank’s remarkable story, encouraging new audiences to grasp the power of her literary prowess and the tragedy of her loss.

Audiences will likely be split about how effectively Folman manages to thread contemporary sufferings of minority refugees in contemporary Europe with the operatically imagined, corpse-faced Nazis that seem to owe more than a small amount to Gerald Scarfe’s superlative work in Alan Parker’s “Pink Floyd: The Wall.” From the opening sequence where Folman contrasts the line of eager tourists queuing to enter the Frank Museum against a howling wind that disrupts a family living on the street, it’s clear that things aren’t exactly going to be subtle.