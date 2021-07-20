Cannes 2021: Vortex, In Front of Your Face, Blue Bayou

The result is a movie that’s extremely effective at bringing us into the world of these characters while its filmmaking simultaneously makes us feel disjointed and unsettled. It’s a remarkable achievement that will be dramatically hampered by being experienced on a small screen, so while not everyone will get a change you’re hereby encouraged to try and find a way to see this as intended, and to quite literally fall into what Noé's “Vortex” has to offer.

“Vortex” played the new Premiere sidebar, along with films from Andrea Arnold, Oliver Stone, a new not-in-competition slate meant to accommodate the festivals favorite auteurs outside the competition slots. Hong Sang-soo was part of this slate with his latest film, “In Front Of Your Face,” the 11th time this Korean director has screened at this festival. True to form, the movie uses many of the filmmakers' common devices, from long steady zooms to quiet and contemplative dialogue scenes that remove such pedestrian considerations as “plot” in favor of simply luxuriating in the moment.

Its 87-minute running time is welcome at a fest with many bloated offerings, but even with that relatively briskness the sleepy nature of the filmmaking will be trying for many unaccustomed to the filmmaker’s trademark style.

We meet Sangok (Lee Hyeyoung), who is crashing on the couch of her sister (Cho Yunhee). The two go to the park, have a stilted conversation about not very much, and then part ways. Sangok then goes and meets with a film director (Kwon Haehyo) who wishes to go and create a short film with her the next day, but really simply wishes to exploit the situation to be close to an actress who he has an infatuation with. For reasons that are obvious from the initial scenes on the couch but best kept for those wanting a modicum of surprise from this generally plotless film, the film cannot happen, and Sangok is left the next morning to simply laugh at the absurdity of it all.

You get exactly what you expect out of Hong’s film, and perhaps this is comforting to fans of his work simply wanting to luxuriate in the quiet, meandering stories he likes to tell. It’s churlish to complain that you’re getting exactly what the filmmaker wants to give, but there is indeed a surreal meta element at play here when the talk of filming the new story shows that basically at 87 minutes this is a bloated version of what could be a minutes-long short. The running time of "In Front of Your Face" has been extended by simply making everything achingly slow and mundane.