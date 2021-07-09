Cannes 2021: Val, Jane par Charlotte, Cow

A quarter century later, I’m back for my eighth Cannes, and the circumstances are even more complicated and surreal. The main hustle this year was to secure a vaccination in time. Given the dire early COVID vaccine roll-out in Canada, days have been spent managing travel requirements, changing appointments, and watching the price of airline fares double—all in order to return to the temple of cinema on the Croissette. After initially being denied entry to my flight despite all my pre-planning, I finally arrived to palm trees, hot sun, glitz, and glamour—only to head immediately to a tent by the Mediterranean that’s a repository for thousands of vials of spit. This is where everyone from staff to the highest accredited journalist must enter a booth, generate saliva in their mouths and then gently drool to avoid having too much foam and be admonished to deposit more for a satisfactory sample.

Large crowds are meant to be curtailed, but the swarm outside the Palais is as chaotic as ever. On many days, the online ticketing system—clearly built in a rushed fashion, with obvious safeguards such as a proper queueing system, the inability to inadvertently snag more than one ticket, or even adherence to the priority of badge level—has been an utter disaster. There’s then a bottleneck for scanning, and while the main screening rooms need no proof of vaccine (!) to enter the main building itself, access to the smaller venues and press conferences requires a QR code that can only be generated by the donation of your spit, at least for non-EU citizens. As the week has gone by some things have improved, and response times for testing have increased from 30+ hours the first day to the promised 6 hours, but this is occurring as a general complacency about crowding, masks and the like has made a mockery of this COVID-protocol theatre.

Yet the sun still shines, the films still play, the army of volunteer staff is still cheerful as ever, and the press office is full of committed individuals doing their best under extraordinarily complicated circumstances. At this year’s Cannes, we celebrate the survival of cinema, a nostalgic reminder of the big screen experience that was locked away for so many months, but with an undercurrent that maybe things will never truly go back to how they were. In 1939, Dorothy famously intoned that “there’s no place like home,” while a year later Thomas Wolfe wrote that “you can’t really go home again.” It’s these paradoxical contradictions that seem to be fueling this year’s festival, and the best we can do is shoulder the challenges, be thankful for the opportunities, to never forget the privilege of attending when so many continue to suffer so much, and to be open to the wonders presented by filmmakers eager to find an audience.