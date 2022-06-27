A Look Back at Tribeca 2022: The Documentary Features

"Lynch/Oz"

Of course, it wouldn’t be a film festival without a few entries about the world of film itself. Kristy Guevara-Flanagan’s “Body Parts” is a somewhat scattershot look at how women in Hollywood on both sides of the camera have been historically exploited, objectified, and mistreated. The film tries to cover too much material in too little time (this is a subject crying out for a multi-part treatment) that only really comes alive when it looks at the ways in which the industry has attempted—or at least seems to have attempted—to change its past attitudes in the wake of the #MeToo movement, such as the development of so-called intimacy coordinators to help stage sex scenes in a less exploitative manner. “Lynch/Oz,” the latest cinematic essay from Alexandre Philippe, brings in a number of filmmakers and critics to examine the myriad ways in which David Lynch’s entire screen career has been touched by the influence of the all-time classic “The Wizard of Oz”—the most incisive commentary comes from Karyn Kusama, who offers up insightful observations about the ways in which the specter of “Oz” makes itself known in “Mulholland Drive.” Tessa-Louise Salome’s “The Wild One” presents viewers with a concise and fascinating look at the life and work of Jack Garfein, who managed to survive the Holocaust as a child and made his way to America. There, he became one of the founders of the influential Actor’s Studio and the director of plays and two feature films, including 1961’s “Something Wild,” a film that dealt with the then-taboo subject of sexual assault in a bold and forthright manner that remains as startling today as it must have been to the few who saw it back in the day.

Crime stories were another popular subject for docs this year. Colin Barnicle’s “Carol & Johnny” recounts the alternately creepy and compelling story of Johnny and Carol Marie Willians, a married couple who racked up an enormous number of bank robberies until they were finally nabbed, via interviews with the two, who are still legally married but who have not actually seen one another for several decades, and the FBI agent who eventually brought them down. Now playing on Hulu, Irene Taylor’s “Leave No Trace” is an almost unbearably sad and angry film about how the Boy Scouts of America unwillingness to deal with sexual abusers in their midst led to countless numbers of victims among their ranks and the organization’s 2020 bankruptcy filing in the wake of $2.7 billion dollar settlement against them on the behalf of over 82,000 claimants.

Although the story that it tells is almost as devastating in terms of its ultimate impact, Darren Foster’s “American Pain” employs a breezier tone to recount its stranger-than-fiction saga of two brothers in Florida (surprise) who took advantage of lax laws to open up a franchise of pain clinics that doled out opioids like candy with predictably disastrous results. The film has many strange twists and bizarre characters that it feels at times like a real-life Carl Hiassen novel. And while it is not technically a crime story per say, Cynthia Lowen’s “Battleground” is a dramatically restrained but ultimately enraging look at how abortion rights in America are being inexorably eroded by showing the various ways in which anti-choice activists have been playing a long and patient game in the hopes of overturning Roe v. Wade while pro-choice types seem too willing to rely on ideas of negotiation and bipartisanship that the other side rejected long ago. At the end, pro-choice activist Sam Blakely states that “We have to stop playing defense and start playing offense,” but as this film shows in painstaking and sometime horrifying detail, it may already be too late for that.