58th Chicago International Film Festival Announces Full Line-Up, Premieres, Special Guests and More

The festival will also be hosting some exciting talent, with scheduled tributes to Kathryn Hahn, Anna Diop, and Masterclass talks with "The Whale" director Darren Aronofsky, "Moonlight" writer Tarell Alvin McCraney, and composers Mychael Danna and Kris Bowers.

For those Midwestern movie-lovers unable to attend in person, 87 features will be available online through the festival's streaming platform, and accessible to viewers in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The fest's Shorts program will be available nationwide for streaming.

Below is the festival's press release in full. For information about tickets and showtimes, click here.

The 58th Chicago International Film Festival opens at the Music Box Theatre with renowned Chicago filmmaker Steve James’s A COMPASSIONATE SPY, following the remarkable story of University of Chicago graduate Theodore Hall’s involvement in the Manhattan Project, and his passing of crucial military secrets to Soviet intelligence in hopes of saving the world. In a Festival first, Opening Night will be celebrated with the ChiFilmFest Opening Night Block Party encompassing Southport Avenue between Grace and Waveland running from 5 - 10 p.m. and featuring live music, vendor booths, film photo opportunities, and a selection of food trucks offering a variety of cuisine.

Festival Centerpiece GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY from Rian Johnson sees the return of Detective Benoit Blanc as he travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a cast of colorful characters including Kathryn Hahn, who will be on hand to accept a Career Achievement Award. The Festival’s Closing Night presentation is WHITE NOISE, Noah Baumbach’s at once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic dramatization of a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.