“White Noise” is a documentary that hopes the viewer has the same curiosities that the filmmakers did, in following these lives for the sake of seeing what's next. The beginning is a "how-did-they-get-that" moment—a Halloween party, with alt-right figures dressed in costumes different from the ones they wear for their noxious line of work. But the film is not so much about interrogating the alt-right as it is humanizing them through observation, and following them from Trump’s emboldening victory in 2016 to the end of 2019, in which they all seem to be worn down from living a life of hate. One ideology’s virulent demagogue is the opposite ideology’s middling documentary subject.

Debut director Daniel Lombroso doesn’t have a style so much as an approach, in that he seeks to capture these people in the candid moments in between inflammatory public appearances. It’s common for “White Noise” to show them making some speech that comes with equal scrutiny and security detail, and leaving in an Uber, decompressing to the camera. Throughout, the documentary shows only some cracks in their performative nature, the moments in which someone really questioning them leaves them shaken. It becomes clear that these alt-right figureheads are emboldened by social media attention, and wouldn’t exist without an audience.

What this documentary does not present is a sense of why the message takes hold, or the history that has enabled in it. In its close following of the messengers in the present, there’s only a fractured idea of the movement, and a bigger picture that is more important than just these three leaders. The idea of alt-right culture in a larger sense only comes from cameos—the non-FOX networks that host them (like OAN, The Blaze), the gobsmacked fans they meet in person, the brief and disturbing footage of white young men in white clothes walking to white vans.