2024 Film Independent Spirit Award Nominees Led by American Fiction, May December and Past Lives

Rounding out the Best Picture nominees are two more romances, Andrew Haigh's "All of Us Strangers" and Ira Sachs' "Passages", as well as Minhal Baig's Chicago-set drama "We Grown Now." Nominated for Best Documentary are “Bye Bye Tiberias,” “Four Daughters,” "Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project," “Kokomo City” and “The Mother of All Lies.” Best International Film nominees include “Anatomy of a Fall” (France), “Godland” (Denmark/Iceland), “Mama Wata” (Nigeria), “Totem” (Mexico) and “The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom/Poland/United States). The films nominated for Best First Feature are “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” “Chronicles of a Wandering Saint,” “Earth Mama,” “A Thousand and One” and “Upon Entry.”

Five promising talents were nominated this year for Best Breakthrough Performance: Marshawn Lynch in "Bottoms," Atibon Nazaire in "Mountains," Tia Nomore in "Earth Mama," Dominic Sessa in "The Holdovers" and Anaita Wali Zada in "Fremont." The Best New Scripted Series nominees include “Beef,” “Dreaming Whilst Black,” “I’m a Virgo,” “Jury Duty” and “Slip,” while the nominees for Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series are “Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court,” “Dear Mama,” “Murder in Big Horn,” “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence” and “Wrestlers.”

To find the full list of nominees for the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards, click here.