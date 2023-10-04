Wes Anderson Evolves Signature Style in Four Netflix Short Films

The shorts have a small cast of key invested players. Ralph Fiennes plays Roald Dahl in interstitial moments (seen most in “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”) but also takes on beguiling, amorphous characters; so too does Dev Patel, Rupert Friend, Ben Kingsley, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Their usage in the story suggests an exciting break from how Anderson’s star-packed ensemble endeavors can weaken when every Hollywood star just wants their shot at doing “Wes Anderson Voice.” Here, we get a wide array of accents, costume changes (sometimes in the same scene), and wildly different performances from each short. We have a handful of chameleons, not caricatures, who match the athleticism of Anderson’s filmmaking with breathless monologues that whip between Dahl’s text, acting in the moment, and often look right at the camera for a soft punchline.

There’s no order to these stories, an anthology without a theatrical release or even a clean name to batch them. (At least Netflix spares us their clanging tudum before each short.) But I suggest starting with the largest one by far, the 40-minute “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.” It’s the Grand Guignol of the four, with multiple performances carrying the baton of narration, blitzing through long takes (realized by cinematographer Robert Yeoman) that transport us from one life’s account inside another inside another. Eventually, it makes levitation seem humanly feasible. (Our own Glenn Kenny awarded the short film four stars.)

"Poison"

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” is also a good way to set up how the others will not be the same. “The Swan” has a compelling minimalism and confinement, with cinematographer Roman Coppola’s camera hurrying down narrow bush pathways as Rupert Friend takes on the speaking parts of three kids, including poor Peter Watson. Curiously, Anderson makes Friend's narrator state that he is Peter, which isn't in the short story. "The Swan" is my favorite of the four.

“Poison” puts Dev Patel's eloquence in hyper-speed as he takes us through the frantic tale of a snake that might be laying on the stomach of his friend (a tense Benedict Cumberbatch). The friend's paranoia sharply turns to anger against a gentle Hindu doctor (Ben Kingsley), creating a gut punch just like in the short story.