The People’s Joker and Six Other Films That Were Stuck in Legal Limbo

Although this was Wiseman’s first film, he knew the importance of getting the proper permissions before he started shooting—including from Elliot Richardson, the then-lieutenant governor of Massachusetts. But Wiseman, who studied law at Yale, was about to run into legal headaches. “When the film was finished I showed it to all of those people and they liked it,” he recalled in 2012. “Then the reviews began to appear and the reviews were critical of the state of Massachusetts for allowing Bridgewater to exist.” Fearful the film would damage them politically, Richardson and others fought to have “Titicut Follies” blocked, arguing that the patients’ privacy rights had been violated, which was nonsense since Wiseman had secured permissions from everyone on camera. Nonetheless, the Massachusetts Supreme Court ruled that the film could only be shown to specific audiences—such as social workers and doctors—effectively banning “Titicut Follies.”

It wasn’t until the early 1990s that “Titicut Follies” was finally allowed public screenings, this stunner’s raw power undiminished over time. Eventually, Bridgewater underwent sweeping reforms, but Wiseman refused to take credit for initiating such changes. “It’s both naive, arrogant, and presumptuous for me or any other filmmaker to say that their film produces social change,” he said. “In a democratic society, people have access to information from so many different sources. You can’t isolate one thing and say that that particular poem or novel or film caused it.”

“Cocksucker Blues” (1972)

The sobering 1970 documentary “Gimme Shelter” captured the hedonism, danger and sex appeal of the Rolling Stones. Two years later, the band would outdo themselves with their next cinematic project—so much so that they fought to keep the completed film out of circulation.

Appropriate to its coarse title, “Cocksucker Blues” is an unvarnished, often unflattering glimpse at the so-called Greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll Band in the World, which was directed by Robert Frank and Daniel Seymour. The film featured rampant drug use, oral sex and lethal amounts of boredom in between shows. In a weird way, “Cocksucker Blues” could be seen as an X-rated precursor to the far-more-benign Radiohead documentary “Meeting People Is Easy,” which chronicled Thom Yorke’s band’s descent into ennui as fame, inane interviews and grueling touring start to grind them down. The big difference is that nobody in Radiohead’s entourage does heroin on camera.