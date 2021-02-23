The Parallax View and the Golden Age of Paranoia

Or maybe he’s just paranoid.

The early ‘70s were a golden age for paranoia at the movies. There was “Executive Action” (1973), which skipped any symbolism and went right to the JFK assassination, and “Night Moves” (1975), in which Gene Hackman’s private investigator gets sucked into the search for a runaway teen. There was “Chinatown” (1974), wherein Jack Nicholson’s cock-of-the-walk P.I. figures he knows what he’s getting into but, of course, has no idea, and “The Long Goodbye” (1973), which gives us Elliott Gould’s shabby Philip Marlowe, who can only trust his cat.

Above all there was Alan J. Pakula’s paranoia trilogy, three films that evoke dread and distrust and extreme skepticism of official stories. “Klute” (1971), “The Parallax View,” and “All the President’s Men” (1976) take for granted that important people are lying, and, in some cases, killing to cover it up.

Hal Holbrook, who just passed away at the age of 95, will forever be known as Deep Throat, smoking a cigarette in a pitch-dark parking garage as he points Robert Redford’s Bob Woodward toward the solution to Watergate. Jane Fonda won an Oscar for her “Klute” performance as a high-priced call girl who can tell she’s being followed. (She doesn’t figure on her follower’s heavy corporate footsteps). These were high-profile films, warning viewers to trust nobody.

They arrived in the long shadow of the Warren Report (real-life antecedent to “The Parallax View”), which determined that Lee Harvey Oswald killed JFK by himself (debatable); and the Pentagon Papers, which found the government lied about Vietnam (indisputable). They arrived shortly after the violence of Chicago in ’68 and Kent State in ’70. They are fearful films, and they want you to be scared as well.

Of course, none of this matters in film if you don’t have the right look. In the paranoia trilogy, that look was created largely by cinematographer Gordon Willis. He shot all three films in the trilogy, bringing to each of them a layered blackness that constantly makes you wonder who or what might be lurking in the shadows. (Willis’ nickname was the Prince of Darkness.) Willis and Pakula brilliantly use darkness as negative space in “The Parallax View,” placing the threat amid those shadows, as in those shots of the exonerating committees. Other times the film puts the threat just outside the frame, or conjures a disembodied voice, as when a medical examiner provides cynical analysis of a reporter’s suspicious death (“There was enough alcohol and barbiturates to kill her if she fell asleep in bed, let alone at the wheel of a car”). Again, the official story bullies aside the possibility of conspiracy. When we finally see the source of these words, his face remains enshrouded in darkness even as his body moves through the frame.