Movies Starring Real-Life Fathers and Daughters, Ranked

Those who check out “Bleeding Love” will undoubtedly be intrigued by the real-world parallels. (Both Ewan and Clara have battled addiction, and she made some inflammatory comments when her dad divorced her mother and married actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead.) But the two of them seem to be in a better place today, although the movie can, at times, feel like them exorcizing past tensions, struggling their way toward reconciliation.

This is hardly the first movie in which an actual father and daughter both appear — and, perhaps not surprisingly, they often play father and daughter on screen. In honor of “Bleeding Love,” I decided to rank the most famous examples of real-life father-daughter pairings. I only picked films in which the two actors have significant screen time. (Brad Pitt’s baby daughter was briefly in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” and Will Smith’s girl Willow has a cameo in “Legend,” so for my purposes, those films don’t count.) One word of warning: Most of these movies run the gamut from terrible to mediocre. But the two that top this list are beloved classics.

6. Johnny Depp and Lily-Rose Depp: “Yoga Hosers” (2016)

Before Johnny Depp’s legal issues and money woes — before his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of physical and sexual abuse — his career was already in serious trouble. In the mid-2010s, after a series of bombs, he inexplicably appeared in some forgettable Kevin Smith horror-comedies as Guy LaPointe, a wacky manhunter and detective. Hiding behind makeup and prosthetics, Depp first showed up in “Tusk,” which briefly featured his daughter Lily-Rose, but she had a starring role in the follow-up, “Yoga Hosers,” in which she and her equally yoga-obsessed pal (Kevin’s daughter Harley Quinn Smith) have to do battle with evil forces, helped by Guy. Creatively, this was a profoundly fallow period for Johnny Depp, who seemed interested only in amusing himself with his self-indulgent acting stunts, but nobody comes off well in this disastrously unfunny film.

5. Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus: “Hannah Montana: The Movie” (2009)

Depending on how old you are, Miley Cyrus may be someone you initially thought of as “the daughter of that country singer who did ‘Achy Breaky Heart.’” But as Miley has become a legitimate, grown-up pop star in her own right — she recently won the Grammy for Record of the Year for “Flowers” — it might be easy to forget that she started out as the kid on the Disney Channel sitcom “Hannah Montana,” in which she played a seemingly ordinary teen whose alter ego is that of the world-famous singer Hannah Montana.