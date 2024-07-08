Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid Ride Again with Criterion's 50th Anniversary Release

Add to this that Peckinpah had a habit of scapegoating producers - and this is pure speculation here - to escape ultimate responsibility for the failure of projects that meant so much to him that he couldn’t bear to leave an imperfect man like himself in charge of their final shape. I also think he might have been ashamed of being an artist rather than the kind of two-fisted, hard-drinking man of action he emulated in his personal life and sanctified through his art. His stuff was always more complicated than just a celebration of machismo, though, wasn’t it? In fact, the enduring and growing admiration for Peckinpah’s work has a lot to do with how his films are steeped in introspection and harsh criticism of, of all things, masculinity.

He complained that not a one of his films had been released unmolested in the United States. In that way, he reminds me of Orson Welles, another genius who found himself at the center of catastrophes that must in some way be of his own design. As Americans, we admire iconoclasts even as we bow our heads for our monthly wage. We sanctify outlaws and romanticize serial killers as we build a police state and preside over the most incarcerated population in the developed world. As much as Peckinpah was difficult for others, he was a contradiction to himself. People close to him describe him as volatile in moments, disarmingly generous and kind in others. Walter Hill cried when he told me about learning of his mentor’s death.

Sam lived in polarities. In a Playboy interview in 1972 (an interview as notorious as it is fascinating for its blunt interpretation of human cultural evolution), in response to a question about the accuracy of an anecdote about John Huston abandoning the editing of “The Red Badge of Courage,” Peckinpah says “Well, even if he did run, I wouldn’t blame him at all. This isn’t a game. There’s too much at stake. And the woods are full of killers, all sizes, all colors… a director has to deal with a whole world absolutely teeming with mediocrities, jackals, hangers-on and just plain killers.” Until the end, I think Peckinpah wanted to be righteous but was afraid he might be one of the killers. Rather than find out through a close consideration of the products of his own hand, he most often chose to run.