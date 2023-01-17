My Year with Disney

Speaking of which, you might be wondering how I watched “Song of the South.” It’s out there if you know where to look. There are copies you can get on Amazon, provided you have the right kind of DVD player. Or you can invest in a used Laserdisc player and get the Japanese import. There are ways, but Disney has largely kept the film under wraps since its last theatrical run in 1986. I watched the Laserdisc version.

I had an extra “special feature” gift to go with it, though. During lockdown in 2020, the late great film critic Sergio Mims, who died on October 4th, 2022, recorded a commentary track for his friends to listen to when watching the film (however they happen to be watching it). He joked about doing it and I encouraged him to go ahead and record one. So he did! It’s a great companion piece from a guy who knew his history, acknowledging its racist roots (Disney ignored NAACP recommendations when producing the film, preferring to embolden the stereotype of the “Happy Slave”), its technical accomplishments (many), but also condemning Disney Studios for never releasing it on video in the U.S. (FYI, you can download an mp3 of the commentary track on the Director’s Club podcast and the Movie Madness podcast. Highly recommended.)

How you accept these films depends on how far deep you’re willing to go when watching them in context with the time period. While today, many of the damaging stereotypes are hard to watch without wincing, back then no one was having the tough conversations about race, nationality, and religious tolerance, except in terms that put America above all else. Bing Crosby and the like were still wearing blackface in their musicals, and no one questioned it. It’s no wonder that the Disney studios released many of their shorts, features, and older television shows from the vaults on DVD for a brief period in the early 2000s and haven’t released them since. The studio today knows it has a troubled past and has been doing what they can to correct it, though not without stumbling (more on that in a moment).

As with the previous project, many films become greater or less appreciated when watched in order of their release. Watching everything that came beforehand can alter your expectations and change your mind about certain works. Throughout, I had reappraisals for many films that I had somewhat dismissed in the past. “One-Hundred-and-One Dalmatians” stands out now as an artistic high mark as the artists dared to create a look that flew in the face of everything before it, much to Walt Disney’s chagrin. “The Three Caballeros” and “Alice in Wonderland” are wonderfully weird creations bursting with creative energy that would rarely be seen again. On the flip side, I know I’m supposed to love “Mary Poppins” unconditionally, but it just doesn’t hit me the way it does everyone else. And “The Sword in the Stone” was worse than I remembered, the one major blight on an otherwise amazing run of films between 1950 and 1970.