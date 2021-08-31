Laughing Until It Hurts: An American Werewolf in London at 40

Which brings us to the ending, which has inspired objections over the years from most people who have seen it and which remains a bone of contention to this day with many viewers. The problem is not so much what happens—David’s story is essentially a tragedy right from the start that could not possibly end happily for him—as how it happens. After transforming once again inside the porno theater, the werewolf David bursts out into the streets and inspires all sorts of gory mayhem ranging from decapitations to violent car crashes before finally being cornered in an alley. Alex arrives on the scene and just as she is beginning to profess her undying love for David, the police open fire and kill him, bringing the story to an abrupt ending. I get what Landis was going for—by not giving David a break even in his final moments, he tries to further accentuate the tragedy of his story. However, while he demonstrated himself a master of timing, especially in his staging of the big scares (such as the dream sequence that is cut in such a way that it still makes viewers jump no matter how many times they have seen it), throughout the rest of the film, he just jumps the gun a little bit and when the credits start running soon afterwards, it is so abrupt that it almost feels as if something had been clumsily cut out of it at the last second.

When "An American Werewolf in London" opened at the end of the summer of 1981, it did well financially but its critical reception was decidedly mixed. While numerous critics appreciated the performances and were suitably knocked out by Baker’s groundbreaking effects, many reviews complained about Landis’ combination of humor and horror, believing that the combination did not make sense and feeling that he should have picked just one or the other. In the years since its original release, the film would go on to become a modern horror classic, and its blend of genres would not only be celebrated but would serve as an inspiration for any number of films that would utilize the same approach. Seen today, it's important to note just how well the horrific aspects hold up. Yes, the film has a lot of very funny moments but the scary stuff is still pretty amazing. The opening sequence trots out every possible cliche of the werewolf genre but Landis stages it to create genuine, growing dread leading up to the big attack. Similarly, the Nazi demon dream sequence may sound like little more than a detour designed to inspire a couple of cheap scares, but Landis stages that in a way that recognizes the certain rhythm in how these moments are put together, and then makes the big shocks pop up when you least expect them. And as someone who has found himself on subway platforms late at night, I can assure you the brilliant sequence in which the transformed David attacks an unlucky lonely commuter instantly comes to mind.

Over his career, Landis would occasionally go back to horror-comedy hybrids, most notably in the amazing prologue to the otherwise misbegotten “Twilight Zone-The Movie” (1983) featuring Dan Aykroyd, Albert Brooks, and a car driving down a lonely road in the middle of the night. He would be hired by Michael Jackson, a fan of “An American Werewolf in London,” to direct a video for his song “Thriller” and the resulting epic was basically a spoof version in which all of the genre cliches that Landis avoided in his film were cheerfully milked for maximum silliness. “Innocent Blood” (1992) tried to do for vampires what he had previously done with werewolves but audiences did not spark to his tale of a gorgeous bloodsucker (Anne Parillaud) battling a group of recently vampirized mobsters in what could be described as “Bram Stoker’s Goodfellas”—a shame because while it is not quite as ambitious as its predecessor (it is pretty much an overt comedy throughout), it is one done with a lot of style and wit, especially in the drolly hilarious performances from Robert Loggia as the undead mafioso and Don Rickles as his attorney. He also contributed two episodes to the “Masters of Horror” television series with one, “Deer Woman,” playing as a sort of reverse-gender take on his previous werewolf narrative. It should be noted that while he did evidently at one point flirt with the notion of a sequel, his concept was rejected and he had nothing to do with the dreadful “An American Werewolf in Paris.”