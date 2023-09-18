John Waters: Pope of Trash Opens at Academy Museum

The exhibit, curated by Jenny He and Dara Jaffe, was four years in the making. According to He, they asked themselves, "How do we tell the story of John Waters' filmmaking career?" Wanting to tell the story from the perspective of audiences, they identified three groups: devoted fans, people who might be familiar with a film or two and those who might not know Waters at all, despite what Waters' calls "fame maintenance" cameos on TV (such as "The Simpsons") and movies.

During the panel discussion Waters noted, "I have no bitter Hollywood stories. Hollywood treated me fairly."

The exhibition begins with what he describes as "a dramatic entrance gallery which is basically a movie theater in an abstracted church setting because John premiered his early films, from 'Roman Candles' to 'Multiple Maniacs' in churches." The 1966 short, "Roman Candles" features Divine and Mink Stole in random disjointed scenes. The 1970 "Multiple Maniacs" stars Divine as Lady Divine, the owner and operator of a free exhibit, "The Cavalcade of Perversion," which has various fetish acts, but nothing is really free. Lady Divine, who lives in a trailer, first robs her customers and later decides to add murder to the menu.

The church of the Pope of Trash includes a portrait and faux stained-glass windows of memorable characters from John Waters' works. From there, you can view posters and artifacts but also a small trailer to remind fans of "Pink Flamingo" where you can watch videos.

Johnny Depp fans can see the leather jackets from the musical "Cry Baby," and, in the interlude gallery between that and the cheery yellow room of "Hairspray" costumes, you can even dance and appear on three TV screens to segments from "Cry Baby" and "Hairspray." In the "Hairspray" room, you'll see the infamous pale pink cockroach dress.