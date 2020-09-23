A Look Back at David Cronenberg's Debut Shivers, 45 Years Later

Oh yeah—if you are planning some kind of dinner-and-a-movie thing one night, this might not be the ideal selection for the movie portion of the evening.

A lot of you may not have seen “Shivers” as of yet but if you do watch it now, you will almost certainly be going into it with some kind of working knowledge of the cinema of Cronenberg. You will know that many of his films, especially his early run of projects that included such cult favorites as “Rabid” (1977), “The Brood” (1979), “Scanners” (1981), “Videodrome” (1983) and his mainstream breakthrough “The Fly” (1986), have dealt with the increasingly visceral intermingling of physical and psychological concerns via advances in technology gone sideways that are overtly terrifying, not to mention extremely icky, but which are also often seen as strangely liberating to those undergoing these changes. You would know that his films would often favor overtly metaphorical narratives that would share the screen with moments of unspeakably gruesome carnage and jet-black humor that could easily be mistaken for outright cruelty. You would also know that his films did not traffic in black-and-white situations with easily identifiable stalwart heroes and hiss-able villains. Even in a film like “Shivers,” for example, one could make the argument that while it is technically a monster movie, it is based around a creature that A) is only doing what it has been designed to do and B) is not so much destroying its victims as it is liberating them from their humdrum lives of quiet banality.



All of that is obvious now, to the point where one could argue that it is almost too overtly metaphorical for its own good (it is the kind of film that practically writes its own thesis paper on itself), but those running into it cold in 1975, presumably expecting 90 minutes of the usual sci-fi/horror silliness must have been poleaxed by it in the same way that the first viewers of George Romero’s “Night of the Living Dead” (1968) were when that film began shattering long-cherished cinematic taboos right and left a few years earlier. The shock and outrage that it inspired among viewers in its home country reached its apex when a writer from the Canadian film magazine Saturday Night decried it as repulsive trash in an article headlined "You Should Know How Bad This Movie Is. After All, You Paid For It." You see, after spending a long while seeking funding for the film, Cronenberg finally got financing from the Canadian production company Cinepix (who had thus far specialized in software exploitation films and were looking for something edgier to help break into the American market) and the Canadian Film Development Corporation, a taxpayer-funded initiative. This inspired much hand-wringing and debate in Parliament over whether taxpayer funds should be given to a movie like that, a discussion complicated by the fact that it was one of the only movies made under those auspices to turn a genuine profit.

While it is easy to laugh at such excessive reactions today, one of the fascinating things about “Shivers” is that the ensuing 45 years have not dulled its power to shock and discombobulate viewers in any significant ways. Although Cronenberg’s story may owe some obvious debts to such classics as “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956) and “Night of the Living Dead,” he pushes it in an entirely new and largely unexplored territory by frankly combining horror and eroticism in ways that veered between deeply disturbing and downright transgressive. (There are still a couple of moments that would be simply unthinkable in a film being produced in this day and age.) The film marked Cronenberg’s first exploration into the world of body horror that would soon become synonymous with his name and while subsequent efforts like “Videodrome” and “The Fly” may have explored it in a more elegant manner, the notion of a hyper-aggressive form of venereal disease that shatters taboos and wreaks societal havoc among the infected, who themselves become determined to spread the new goopy gospel to anyone they come across, is one that would be potent today even in a pandemic-free world.