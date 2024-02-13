9 Underrated Romantic Movies for Valentine's Day This Year

“The Half of It” (Netflix)

I’m a sucker for a good riff on “Cyrano de Bergerac.” Maybe it’s my English major background, my own years of teenage unrequited love, or just the fact that I adored Steve Martin’s “Roxanne” when I was young, but there’s something timeless about this tale of expression through another person’s voice. My second choice for this list might have been Joe Wright’s passionate and wonderful “Cyrano,” a deeply underrated musical version of the classic tale with Peter Dinklage and music by the Dessners of The National fame. But I went with something a little lighter, a great Netflix rom-com called “The Half of It,” a movie that should have turned Leah Lewis into a star.

The effortlessly charismatic Lewis plays Ellie Chu, the quiet girl in Squahamish whose side hustle is doing her classmates’ homework for cash. When the town jock asks her to help woo his crush Aster, Ellie ends up having feelings for Aster herself. It’s a sweet, tender, funny flick that reimagines a classic tale in a new way, arguably pivoting away from its true romantic potential, but becoming a story of self-love and confidence as it does so. It might be the best romantic option for those without someone to watch a movie with on Valentine’s Day to realize that you have to love yourself first to be truly happy. - Brian Tallerico

“Last Night” (VOD on Google Play, YouTube)

One of my favorite romances that not enough people have seen is Massy Tadjedin's aching and hypnotic debut feature "Last Night" (not to be confused with the 1998 apocalyptic Canadian film of the same name). Mostly set in New York City over the course of one day and one night, the film stars Keira Knightley and Sam Worthington as Joanna and Michael, a wealthy young couple whose marriage is clearly fraying.

A day after the couple have a big fight, Michael goes on a business trip and finds himself physically drawn to his co-worker Laura (Eva Mendes). Drinks at the hotel bar after their meeting soon escalates from a flirtatious conversation to a sexually-charged midnight swim. Michael has never cheated on his wife before, but the heat he feels for Laura, coupled with the hurt he feels after the previous night’s argument, is just too strong. Once a few lines have been crossed, what's one more?