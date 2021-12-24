High-Spirited Naughtiness: Celebrating Terry Zwigoff's Bad Santa

I must tell you that this is just the tip of more insanity and indecency to follow, but it also becomes quite funnier. With the soundtrack plays a number of familiar pieces you might hear at department stores during the Christmas season, the movie gleefully hurls many cringe-inducing moments including one probably inspired by a certain notorious shooting scene from “Silent Night, Deadly Night” (1984), a repellent slasher horror movie featuring another naughty (and murderous) Santa.

Many of Zwigoff’s notable works such as “Crumb” (1995) and “Ghost World” (2001) are unconventional, and “Bad Santa” is no exception. For example, Willie is not surrounded by the kind of characters you'd see in a conventional Christmas movie. Marcus tries to be practical unlike his partner, but he's also as foul-mouthed as Willie, and he surely gives some barbed comments on Willie’s pathetic status from time to time. In the case of a chubby kid named Thurman (Brent Kelly) who comes to fixate on Willie, he looks a bit creepy on the surface, and he is also as pathologically persistent as Robert De Niro’s character in “The King of Comedy” (1982). When Willie goes to Thurman's big suburban house along with him later, the kid’s parents have been absent, and the only adult in the house is his senile grandmother, who is stiffly but memorably played by the late Cloris Leachman.

Willie has no initial hesitation about exploiting the kid’s weird obsession with him. But as a man still quite bitter about his unhappy childhood, Willie comes to feel a little sorry for the kid’s desperate loneliness. By “helping” the kid at one point, Willie feels like he's accomplishing something for the first time in his life, and he also begins a relatively more meaningful relationship with a young woman named Sue (Lauren Graham), who has a Santa fetish for an understandable reason. While spending some time with Willie and the kid, Sue also comes to like the kid. Along with the kid’s grandmother, they start to look like a warped alternative family.

That does not mean the movie turns soft; neither does Billy Bob Thornton’s memorable performance. Thornton doesn't hesitate to unfold every repellent side of his unlikeable character in front of us while throwing himself into pure wretchedness. According to Zwigoff, Thornton was constantly drunk on the set, but Thornton did not lose the control at all, and the result is a comic equivalent of Harvey Keitel’s legendary performance in “Bad Lieutenant” (1992). Come to think of it, both “Bad Santa” and “Bad Lieutenant” are about a repellent hero who has given up the hope of rehabilitation as willfully going down further toward the abyss waiting for him and then is suddenly flabbergasted by the unlikely possibility of redemption. “Bad Santa” is the happier one of the pair because it is a comedy, but, as Roger Ebert wrote in his review, “the ending is happy in the same sense that a man’s doctors tell him he lost his legs but they were able to save his shoes.”