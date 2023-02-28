Revisiting Martin Scorsese's Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

The story mainly revolves around Alice Hyatt (Ellen Burstyn), a suburban housewife living in New Mexico. As reflected by the striking prologue scene tinged with fantasy and nostalgia, there was a time when she pursued her little aspiration of becoming a successful professional singer, but now she's stuck with her unloving trucker husband and their willful young son. Despite often not being so happy with her current living condition, she tries her best to make things better for herself as well as her family, but she only gets frustrated again and again, and her only consolation comes from a fellow housewife who has been her best friend.

And then something entirely unexpected suddenly happens. Her husband, unfortunately, dies in a horrible car accident, and Alice finds herself almost penniless as most of their money goes to his following funeral. To support herself and her son, Alice must find any possible way to earn money right now. So she decides to resume her old professional singing career in Monterey, California. While not so confident about her singing ability, she is ready to try her best, and she soon leaves New Mexico with her son after saying a tearful goodbye to her closest friend.

Not so surprisingly, things do not go as well as she wished. Staying in Phoenix, Arizona, Alice searches for any suitable bar where she can be employed and hone her singing skills, but that turns out to be not so easy. At one point, a callous bar owner shows more interest in her body than her actual singing ability, leading to one of the film's sharpest lines: "Well, look at my face – I don't sing with my ass."

Alice gets hired by some other bar owner later, but more trouble comes for her not long after that. When she's approached by one seemingly charming guy one evening, she's not particularly interested in him at first, but then she lets herself be charmed by him. When she meets him again, she considers becoming more serious about him, but he soon turns out to be much worse than her husband. Along with Alice, we are slapped with a sudden, brutal moment of violence. Harvey Keitel, who previously worked with Scorsese in "Who's That Knocking My Door" (1967) and "Mean Streets," is simply frightening in his brief but undeniably intense appearance.