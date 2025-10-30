Home Entertainment Guide October 2025: “F1,” “Eddington,” “Weapons”

10 NEW TO NETFLIX

11 NEW TO BLU-RAY

“Altered States” (Criterion)

Criterion dropped a number of horror films and mind f*cks in October 2025 for every genre fan’s favorite holiday. One of their most inspired was this 4K restoration of Ken Russell’s 1980 sci-fi thriller about a man who experiments with the human body. William Hurt does some of his most captivating work as a Harvard Medical School professor who becomes obsessed with ways to augment and alter the human mind, including isolation tanks and psychoactive drugs.

Roger’s review of the film is one of his most playfully wonderful, opening with this banger: ““Altered States” is one hell of a movie — literally. It hurls its characters headlong back through billions of years to the moment of creation and finds nothing there except an anguished scream of “No!” as the life force protests its moment of birth.” Criterion includes a new commentary from a film historian about the film, a new interview with the effects designer, and archival interviews with Russell and Hurt. It also includes an excellent essay from the always-excellent Jessica Kiang.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New audio commentary featuring film historian Samm Deighan

Archival interviews with director Ken Russell and actor William Hurt

New interview with special-visual-effects designer Bran Ferren

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by film critic Jessica Kiang

“The Devil’s Rejects“

Let’s hand the mic to Roger again for his opening line from his 3-star review of what remains, quite easily in this critic’s opinion, Rob Zombie’s best film: “Here is a gaudy vomitorium of a movie, violent, nauseating, and really a pretty good example of its genre.” Zombie’s “gaudy vomitorium” has been given a 4K steelbook release in time for Halloween—an Amazon exclusive with new artwork and extensive special features, even though they’ve all been available before. It’s an incredibly impressive collection of bonus material that includes two audio commentaries and a feature-length documentary about the making of Zombie’s fever dream of a movie, the time when his nihilistic vision cohered into his best piece of storytelling. I keep hoping he’ll make another movie like it again.

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Director Rob Zombie

Audio Commentary with Actors Sid Haig, Bill Moseley and Sheri Moon Zombie

Blooper Reel

The Morris Green Show – Ruggsville’s #1 Talk Show

Mary the Monkey Girl Commercial

Spaulding Christmas Commercial

Cheerleader Missing – The Otis Home Movie

Satan’s Got to Get Along Without Me – Buck Owen’s Video

Deleted Scenes

Make-up Tests

Matthew McGrory Tribute

Still Gallery

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

30 Days in Hell: The Making of The Devil’s Rejects (rt 144 minutes)

“Eddington“

It has been interesting to watch people find and argue over Ari Aster’s latest provocation, a movie that has undeniably worked its way into the conversation about the film year that was 2025. One fascinating talking point was whether “One Battle After Another” or Aster’s epic dramedy did a better job of capturing the true chaos that is the 2020s. To this viewer, they are going for very different things, but it’s to Aster’s credit that he has made a movie that people keep talking about. Those are the movies that last. Those are the ones that we still talk about a decade after they come out.

Sadly, A24 has let this one down, releasing it with only a brief documentary. Could this be a hint at a bigger release by another company or even a future A24 special edition? It sure seems like a movie that justifies something along those lines.

Special Features

“Made in Eddington” making-of documentary (33 mins)

Six Collectible Postcards

“F1: The Movie“

Talk about a “star vehicle” (sorry, not sorry). Brad Pitt’s charismatic performance really drives the success of “F1,” a movie that truly feels like an old-fashioned blockbuster built on star power and the kind of impressive technical elements that get people into the theater. That latter part is why Apple and Warner Bros. have waited so long to give “F1” a home release, encouraging people to see it in IMAX. If you didn’t get the chance to do so, or you just want to add it to your collection, the 4K release from Warner Bros. is spectacular. The audio mix booms just right, and the HD quality is sharp without looking like a video game. You’ll also get a jump on the Apple TV release, slated for December 12, along with special features about its production.

Special Features

Inside the “F1® The Movie” Table Read

The Anatomy of a Crash​

Getting Up to Speed

APXGP Innovations

Making it to Silverstone

​Lewis Hamilton: Producer

APXGP Sets and Locations Around the World

APXGP and F1®: How it was Filmed

Sound of Speed

“Fantastic Four: The First Steps“

Matt Shakman’s take on the legendary quartet of heroes known as the Fantastic Four is one of my favorite recent Marvel movies for one main reason: It stands on its own. Too many late-phase MCU movies have felt like homework, overreaching too much and connecting too much to other films and shows. Even “Thunderbolts,” which I mostly liked, worked better if you watched “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” “The First Steps” works as a standalone project, introducing memorable characters before they get lost in the massive ensemble of “Avengers Doomsday.” It’s a little thin in places, but it’s also got sharp production design and one of the better recent MCU ensembles.

Marvel/Disney has treated it expectedly well on the home market, producing a new commentary with Shakman and including featurettes and deleted scenes.

Special Features

Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director Matt Shakman and production designer Kasra Farahani.

Deleted Scenes – Check out the scenes that didn’t make the final cut.

Gag Reel – Enjoy fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Featurettes:

Meet The First Family – The creation of the Fantastic Four saved Marvel Comics in 1961 and has only flourished as years have passed. Matt Shakman and the cast explain how they found themselves gravitating toward each role and creating the ultimate family unit.

Fantastic Futurism – The filmmakers discuss the process of immersing the cast and crew in the film’s retro-futuristic aesthetic. Join Matt Shakman and crew as they discuss the experience of shooting in gigantic mid-century New York sets and stepping into an otherworldly era.

From Beyond and Below – The team explores bringing complex characters from the page to the screen, including a larger-than-life Galactus, grounded Harvey Elder/Mole Man, and an emotionally rich Silver Surfer.

“A History of Violence” (Criterion)

It’s double the Cronenberg in this month’s Blu-ray guide! Buy ’em both. Definitely pick up one of the master’s best ever films, a 2005 thriller that was a comeback of sorts after the mixed responses to “eXistenZ” and “Spider.” It really launched a new phase and level of respect for Cronenberg, who followed up this Oscar nominee with a pair of dramas almost as revered in “Eastern Promises” and “A Dangerous Method.”

With this one, Cronenberg and writer Josh Olson adapted a graphic novel about a diner owner who stops a robbery, revealing that he’s not the everyman that his neighbors thought he was. Viggo Mortensen gives the best performance of his career here, but it’s actually William Hurt who landed an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Criterion has included a new interview with Olson, along with excellent previously available material, such as a commentary by Cronenberg and a documentary about the making of the movie, “Acts of Violence.” The real draw here is the new 4K restoration, overseen by Cronenberg, a visual polish that makes the movie feel new again. It may be two decades old, but nothing about this movie has aged. If it came out today, it would probably be an even bigger hit.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration of the international cut, supervised by director of photography Peter Suschitzky and approved by director David Cronenberg, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Audio commentary featuring Cronenberg

New interview with screenwriter Josh Olson, conducted by writer-producer Tom Bernardo

Excerpts of Cronenberg and actor Viggo Mortensen in conversation at the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival

Acts of Violence, a documentary on the making of the film, featuring behind-the-scenes footage

Three featurettes

Deleted scene with commentary by Cronenberg

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Nathan Lee

“Nightmare Alley” (Criterion)

The Criterion release of the year? It might be. Criterion and Guillermo del Toro have worked well together before, and they collaborated here on a 4K digital master of a new 159-minute, black-and-white version of Del Toro’s 2021 Best Picture nominee, titled “Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light.” One of the most wonderful orators in history and the founder of filmmaking, Del Toro also recorded a commentary for that version of the film. (It’s worth noting that the release also includes a 4K version of the theatrical cut as well.) If you can’t get enough of Del Toro, and who can really, he also sat for a conversation with Bradley Cooper and another with his co-writer and partner, Kim Morgan. This is a gem of a release, a must-own for any serious movie fan.

Special Features

4K digital master of Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light (2025), a new 159-minute, black-and-white extended director’s cut, supervised by director Guillermo del Toro, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

4K digital master of the theatrical version of the film, with Dolby Atmos soundtrack

Two 4K UHD discs of the films presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the films and special features

New audio commentary on the extended director’s cut featuring del Toro

New documentary on the film’s performances, visual language, costume and production design, and score

New introduction by del Toro on the different versions of the film

New conversation between del Toro and actor and producer Bradley Cooper

New conversation between del Toro and coscreenwriter Kim Morgan

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by crime-fiction and true-crime expert Sarah Weinman

“Nobody 2“

Most people liked this disappointing sequel more than I did, forgiving the repetitive but lesser beats of the second adventure for Hutch Mansell (Bob Odenkirk) enough to get it to a profitable run in theaters (even if it was notably less than the first). And it will almost certainly do better at home, given that’s where most people saw the first one. Odenkirk is solid enough as Hutch takes his family on vacation, only to get into violent trouble yet again. Sharon Stone chews the scenery as the villain while RZA and Christopher Lloyd return as Hutch’s loyal allies. There are just enough action beats to make this more enjoyable at home, but the Blu-ray release is a bit shallow, including only a few deleted scenes and thin featurettes.

Special Features

NOBODY 2: THE FIGHT CONTINUES – Cast and filmmakers reveal how NOBODY 2 ups the ante on action with new characters, more fighting, and spectacular style.

NOBODY DOES STUNTS LIKE US – Bob Odenkirk and the stunt team break down the creative process of designing, rehearsing, and executing intense, imaginative fight sequences like only the NOBODY films can deliver.

DELETED SCENES

“The Shrouds“

Matt Zoller Seitz’s review of David Cronenberg’s latest is my favorite piece of film writing of 2025, a case study in blending personal depth with critical knowledge. MZS knows about loss, and he uses that emotional hook to unpack what was a profoundly personal film for Cronenberg, who said he made this as a response to his wife’s death from cancer. I’ll let MZS take this: “What do I mean by that? A lot of things, but for starters: Despite the movie’s darkly fantastical imagery—or because of it?—”

The Shrouds” seems to me a more ruthlessly honest treatment of what terminal cancer does to the body and soul of its victims and their survivors than most “realistic” films dare attempt. For that reason alone, it should be seen by anyone who lost a significant other to this scourge of a disease. Sigmund Freud knew that sex and death were entwined at every level of human experience. That principle has been illustrated throughout Cronenberg’s filmography. But it’s been placed before us here with singular nerve and bluntness.” Go get a copy of the new Criterion/Janus release today.

Special Features

Meet the Filmmakers: David Cronenberg, a Criterion Channel original interview

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Notes by critic Beatrice Loayza

“Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me” (Criterion)

Criterion has had a long relationship with David Lynch’s oeuvre. They’re almost running out of things to do with his work. Their latest effort was to release a standalone 4K version of Lynch’s masterful “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me,” a film that has been covered on this site in multiple versions and box sets. If you don’t own it yet, then this is now the best way to go, as it also includes the fascinating “The Missing Pieces,” 90 minutes of deleted scenes and alternate takes. Also essential for “Twin Peaks” fans are the interviews with Sheryl Lee, Ray Wise, Grace Zabriskie, and Angelo Badalamenti, people who literally changed TV history.

Special Features

4K digital restoration, with 7.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack, both supervised by director David Lynch

Alternate original 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

The Missing Pieces, ninety minutes of deleted and alternate takes from the film, assembled by Lynch

Interview by Lynch with actors Sheryl Lee, Ray Wise, and Grace Zabriskie

Interviews with Lee and composer Angelo Badalamenti

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Excerpts from an interview with Lynch from Lynch on Lynch, a 1997 book edited by filmmaker and writer Chris Rodley

“Weapons“

“Eddington” isn’t the only hot-button film in this month’s guide. I’ve heard such a wide range of opinions on Zach Cregger’s horror hit, from an instant horror classic to an incomprehensible mess. Everyone seems to have a take on “Weapons,” which is why it made almost ten times its budget in theaters. My take? I love that two of the biggest movies of the year (this and “Sinners”) were original ideas. At a time when comic books and remakes dominate the box office, it’s comforting to know there are people out there who want to see something new. I also think the filmmaking in “Weapons” has been underrated, especially Joe Murphy’s taut editing and Larkin Seipple’s gloomy cinematography. I’m a fan. If you are too, this release is WB-great with a sharp 4K transfer, although the special features are admittedly a little thin.

Special Features