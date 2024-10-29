Home Entertainment Guide: October 2024

10 NEW TO NETFLIX

9 NEW TO BLU-RAY/DVD

“About Dry Grasses” (Criterion)

Nuri Bilge Ceylan is one of the best living filmmakers. How do I know this fact? We’re taking him for granted. The filmmaker behind masterpieces like “Once Upon a Time in Anatolia” and “Winter Sleep” delivered a phenomenal drama in 2023 and it didn’t get nearly enough attention because most people don’t consider among his absolute best. I would disagree and think this is major Ceylan, but even minor Ceylan deserves more attention. And, honestly, more attention on physical release too. While I admire what Criterion is doing with the Janus Contemporaries branch of their operation, I do wonder why a film like this doesn’t get the “full treatment” with more special features. This story of a teacher accused of his abusing his student is worth hours of discussion regarding its themes and form. If this release gives more people the chance to have those conversations, it was worth it.

Special Features

Meet the Filmmakers, a new interview with director Nuri Bilge Ceylan

“Deadpool & Wolverine“

The highest-grossing film of 2024 has come home for fans to own their favorite superhero flick on Blu-ray and DVD. And yet, does anyone feel excited about this movie? It’s not that the bombs of the superhero world like “Joker: Folie a Deux” are announcing the end of the genre to this viewer, but that people don’t even seem too excited by the hits. No one talks about this movie, and seeing it felt more like an obligation than anything else. People were pumped when movies like “Avengers: Infinity War” made an absolute fortune. Even the first “Deadpool” had audible buzz. This one was an obvious hit that hit obviously. To be fair, the home release is pretty impressive. Disney always does the job for their hit films, and I will always admire their willingness to expand on a film for its home release with special features and deleted scenes. Their power is helping keep physical media alive.

Special Features

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Finding Madonna: Making the Oner – Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds break down a historic scene in the film: the “Oner,” which highlights the first fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine finally unite.

Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan – A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024 – the cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs.

Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes – Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team.

Wolverine – Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow and blue suit for the first time, brings variety to the role, and continues his legacy from previous films.

Filmmaker Commentary – Listen to audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds.

Gag Reel – Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine

Deleted Scenes

“Fun Sack”

“Gummo” (Criterion)

Harmony Korine is in the Criterion Collection. That’s kind of amazing, and not something I would have predicted after seeing his 1997 directorial debut, a controversial and divisive art film that launched a controversial and divisive career. (Hey, Criterion, if you’re reading this, let me write the essay for “Spring Breakers,” still Korine’s best.) Korine’s style here is purposefully surreal and episodic, detailing unique lives in small-town America after a tornado. Its loose storytelling truly divided critics, although most fell on the negative side – it notched 40% on RT on its first release – but it built a following over the years, including high-profile fans like Werner Herzog. It’s a great, unexpected choice for Criterion, who have accompanied it with a conversation between Korine & Herzog and an appreciation by the great Hype Williams.

Special Features

NEW 4K RESTORATION, supervised and approved by director Harmony Korine, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New interview with Korine

Conversation from 1997 between Korine and filmmaker Werner Herzog

Projections episode from 2000 featuring Korine in conversation with Split Screen host John Pierson

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An appreciation by filmmaker Hype Williams

“Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment” (Arrow)

One of the best horror box sets of the year came home this month in a stunning 4K collection from the kings of the genre, Arrow Home Video. A company that often goes all-in on single films has done that here with four of them: 1987’s “Hellraiser,” 1988’s “Hellbound: Hellraiser II,” 1992’s “Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth,” and 1996’s “Hellraiser: Bloodline.” (There were six more sequels and a forgettable 2022 remake if you’re curious.) All four films have been remastered in 4K, and all four films are accompanied by new and archival special features, totaling literal days of Cenobite-related activity. The first film remains an unqualified masterpiece to this viewer. It is a movie I often think about in terms of modern horror, both in how it influenced the culture and how few films treat their subject matter as seriously as this one does. There’s nothing tongue in cheek here as Clive Barker takes his concepts and characters seriously in a way that the meta aspect of the genre today often lacks. As for the Arrow treatment, it’s overwhelmingly impressive. Commentaries from critic Kim Newman and the man who was actually the publicist on the films, Stephen Jones, are lively and informative. Video essays, especially Alexandra Benedict’s on the first film, are remarkable. It comes with a 200-page book! It’s a must-own for horror fans.

Special Features

Brand new 4K restorations of all four films from the original camera negatives by Arrow Films

Original lossless stereo and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio for all four films

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Ages of Desire, an exclusive 200-page hardback book with new writing from Clive Barker archivists Phil and Sarah Stokes

Limited edition layered packaging featuring brand new Chatterer artwork

DISC 1 HELLRAISER

Brand new audio commentary featuring genre historian (and unit publicist of Hellraiser) Stephen Jones with author and film critic Kim Newman

Archival audio commentary with writer/director Clive Barker and actor Ashley Laurence, moderated by Peter Atkins

Archival audio commentary with writer/director Clive Barker

Power of Imagination – brand new 60-minute discussion about Hellraiser and the work of Clive Barker by film scholars Sorcha Ní Fhlainn (editor of Clive Barker: Dark Imaginer) and Karmel Kniprath

Unboxing Hellraiser – brand new visual essay celebrating the Lament Configuration by genre author Alexandra Benedict (The Beauty of Murder)

The Pursuit of Possibilities – brand new 60-minute discussion between acclaimed horror authors Paula D. Ashe (We Are Here To Hurt Each Other) and Eric LaRocca (Everything the Dark Eats) celebrating the queerness of Hellraiser and the importance of Clive Barker as a queer writer

Flesh is a Trap – brand new visual essay exploring body horror and transcendence in the work of Clive Barker by genre author Guy Adams (The World House)

Newly uncovered extended EPK interviews with Clive Barker and stars Andrew Robinson, Clare Higgins, Ashley Laurence, and effects artist Bob Keen, shot during the making of Hellraiser, with a new introduction by Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

Original 1987 Electronic Press Kit

Being Frank: Sean Chapman on Hellraiser – archival interview with the actor

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser – archival interview with the iconic actor about his first appearance as ‘Pinhead’

Soundtrack Hell: The Story of the Abandoned Coil Score – archival interview with Coil member Stephen Thrower

Image gallery

Draft screenplays

DISC 2 HELLBOUND: HELLRAISER II

Brand new audio commentary featuring Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

Archival audio commentary with director Tony Randel, writer Peter Atkins and actor Ashley Laurence

Audio commentary with director Tony Randel and writer Peter Atkins

Hell Was What They Wanted! – brand new 80-minute appreciation of Hellbound, the Hellraiser mythos and the work of Clive Barker by horror authors George Daniel Lea (Born in Blood) and Kit Power (The Finite)

That Rat-Slice Sound – brand new appreciation of composer Christopher Young’s scores for Hellraiser and Hellbound: Hellraiser II by Guy Adams

Archival on-set interview with Clive Barker

Archival on-set interview with cast and crew

Behind the scenes footage

Being Frank: Sean Chapman on Hellbound – archival interview about the actor’s return to the role of Frank Cotton

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellbound – archival interview with the iconic actor about his second appearance as ‘Pinhead’

Lost in the Labyrinth – archival featurette featuring interviews with Barker, Randel, Keen, Atkins and others

Image gallery

DISC 3 HELLRAISER III: HELL ON EARTH

Alternative Unrated version (contains standard definition inserts)

Brand new audio commentary featuring Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

Archival audio commentary with screenwriter Peter Atkins (Theatrical Cut only)

Archival audio commentary with director Anthony Hickox and actor Doug Bradley (Unrated Version only)

Previously unseen extended EPK featuring interviews with Clive Barker and Doug Bradley

FX dailies

Time with Terri – archival interview with actor Paula Marshall

Raising Hell on Earth – archival interview with director Anthony Hickox

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser III – archival interview with the iconic actor about his third appearance as ‘Pinhead’

Image gallery

DISC 4 HELLRAISER: BLOODLINE

Brand new audio commentary featuring screenwriter Peter Atkins, with Stephen Jones and Kim Newman

The Beauty of Suffering – brand new featurette exploring the Cenobites’ connection to goth, fetish cultures and BDSM

Newly uncovered workprint version of the film, providing a fascinating insight into how it changed during post production

Hellraiser Evolutions – archival documentary on the evolution of the franchise and its enduring legacy, featuring interviews with Scott Derrickson (director, Hellraiser: Inferno), Rick Bota (director, Hellraiser: Hellseeker, Deader and Hellworld), Stuart Gordon (director, Re-Animator, From Beyond) and others

Books of Blood and Beyond: The Literary Works of Clive Barker – archival appreciation by horror author David Gatwalk of Barker’s written work, from The Books of Blood to The Scarlet Gospels

Image gallery

Easter egg

“Kinds of Kindness“

It’s legitimately impressive that Yorgos Lanthimos could even get this strange of a film widely released, much less that it grossed over $16 million worldwide. A follow-up to his Oscar-winning “Poor Things,” this triptych features the same wildly talented cast in three different but thematically connected stories. Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Hong Chau, and Mamoudou Athie are all good. Still, the film belongs to Jesse Plemons, who deservedly won an award for his performance(s) at Cannes. A disturbing fable about control, “Kinds of Kindness” won’t have the cultural impact of the most beloved Lanthimos films. But it’s still a conversation starter and a reminder of his singular vision.

Special Features

It Takes All Kinds: The Vision of Kinds of Kindness – Join cast and crew for a behind-the-scenes look at this unique triptych story written by Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou. See how the sets, costumes, cinematography and music amplify the film’s themes, and discover — maybe — what RMF stands for.

Deleted Scenes

“MaXXXine“

I wish I didn’t think this, but I feel a sense of diminishing returns across Ti West’s trilogy of films with Mia Goth, all connected in the same universe. Goth is easily the best thing about “X,” “Pearl,” and now this film, but I’m happy that West has announced he’s moving on to an original idea outside of the universe of Maxie Minx. This one is a direct sequel to “X,” picking up with Minx in Hollywood in the 1980s, serving as an homage to the era and the horror from that period. Goth (and especially co-star Kevin Bacon) are having an absolute blast, but I don’t feel West’s heart in these projects anymore. I may be in the minority, given this film made more than the other two, and those fans will be happy with a stellar 4K transfer courtesy of A24 and Lionsgate.

Special Features

The Belly of the Beast

XXX Marks the Spot

Hollywood Is a Killer

Q&A with Writer-Director Ti West

“Thanksgiving“

When Eli Roth’s hit 2023 slasher pic got a home release, it was a relatively thin one, so it makes sense that Sony would rush out a collector’s edition just in time for Halloween a year later. This one not only comes with a cool Steelbook presentation but new featurettes about the making of the film that was adapted from a trailer in 2007’s “Grindhouse” (the third such effort to result from such an unusual origin). It’s the tale of a serial killer wearing a John Carver mask. I’m mixed on the movie itself, but I love horror Steelbook special editions. I’m sure I’m not alone.

Special Features

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision, as approved by director Eli Roth

English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1

ALL-NEW: Behead-the-Scenes Featurettes – an intimate, must-see look at the making of this new horror classic, as shot on-set by the cast!

Carve Diem

Giving Shanks

DISC TWO – BLU-RAY

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1

Commentary with Eli Roth and Jeff Rendell

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Outtakes

Massachusetts Movies: Eli & Jeff’s Early Films

Behind the Screams

Gore Galore

“Trick ‘r Treat” (Arrow)

Michael Dougherty’s anthology horror flick barely got released when it was first completed in 2007, getting a few film festival screenings before hitting DVD … where it FOUND an audience. Almost immediately after its home release, horror fans were touting the virtues of this smart, twisted gem, and it’s truly become a genre darling in the 15 or so years since. It’s so popular that Sam, the demon with a sack over its head on the cover, is a Halloween costume you could buy at Spirit right this minute. And it’s so popular that Arrow Home Video has spared no expense in a special edition that includes not just a 4K restoration approved by Dougherty himself but tons of archival special features. It’s one of the best horror physical releases of the season.

Special Features

Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films, approved by writer-director Michael Dougherty

Dolby Vision/HDR grade

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround and 2.0 stereo audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Archival audio commentary by Michael Dougherty, conceptual artist Breehn Burns, storyboard artist Simeon Wilkins and composer Douglas Pipes

Tales of Folklore & Fright, an archival featurette with Michael Dougherty, Breehn Burns and Simeon Wilkins

Tales of Mischief & Mayhem: Filming Trick ‘r Treat, an archival interview with Michael Dougherty on the making of the film

Sounds of Shock & Superstition: Scoring Trick ‘r Treat, an archival featurette with Michael Dougherty and Douglas Pipes

Tales of Dread & Despair: Releasing Trick ‘r Treat, an archival featurette with Michael Dougherty and Rob Galluzzo of the Shock Waves podcast, exploring the film’s release and fandom

Season’s Greetings, a short film from 1996 directed by Michael Dougherty with optional director commentary

The Lore and Legends of Halloween, an archival featurette narrated by actor Brian Cox

School bus VFX comparison

Additional scenes

Sam O’Lantern

Storyboard and conceptual artwork gallery

Behind the scenes gallery

Monster Mash comic book set in the Trick ‘r Treat universe

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sara Deck

Six postcard-sized artcards

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Becky Darke and Heather Wixson

“Twisters“

The ascendance of Glen Powell reached category five with this legacy sequel to the 1996 hit. A massive success that made more than twice its budget in theaters, “Twisters” landed at just the right time, giving audiences the kind of blockbuster escapism the first film provided almost three decades ago. And Universal has truly done the film justice by releasing it with way more bells and whistles than modern blockbusters usually get outside of Criterion or Arrow. This one has not only a commentary track with the director but deleted scenes, featurettes, and even a gag reel. It’s not just for Glen Powell fans (which seems to be everybody).

Special Features