Back from break amid the snowy vastness of the improvised, rural town of Incesu in east Turkey, art teacher Samet (Deniz Celiloglu) dreads that he must spend more time in this “hellhole,” as he often describes it. The government assigned him to this region for the last four years, but he wishes to work in a metropolis like Istanbul. Within the first few minutes, Ceylan confirms that each line of dialogue or scene in this stimulating masterpiece has thematic relevance. As educators at the small school gather, their seemingly innocuous chitchat becomes a discussion about a vendor who proclaims his perfumes are legitimate but confesses the tracksuits in his inventory are indeed fake. To ease his patrons, Samet thinks, the seller offers a small nugget of honesty to hide the bigger scam: it’s all illicit.

Around town, Samet’s status as a teacher, especially one from an urban area, has earned him the respect of both soldiers in line with the regime and local dissidents. That middle ground between the oppressors and the idealists is where this misanthrope teacher feels most comfortable. Self-absorbed, Samet upholds a cowardly “apolitical” stance.

His fifth-grade students generally like him, despite his condescending attitude, in particular Sevim (Ece Bagci), a girl Samet deems as smarter than most in his class. But that changes when a random search yields a love letter from her backpack, and Samet claims not to have the note in his possession — a lie Sevim doesn’t believe. The young pupil retaliates to that breakage of trust with another untruthful statement, one that compromises not only Samet’s reputation, but that of his closest friend and roommate Kenan (Musab Ekici). Through the ordeal, Samet knows that giving gifts or showing preferential treatment to certain students is incorrect but won’t admit it, arguing that his actions were benevolent.

“What’s the point of friendship without some risk or sacrifice?,” Samet explains when the physical education teacher Tolga (Erdem Senocak) refuses to divulge information about the ongoing situations with Sevim’s accusations. But for as much as Samet demands that those close to him break the rules as a sign of loyalty, of blind confidence in his innocence, he consistently betrays that supposedly sacred tenet of fraternity if it benefits his narrative. With an ire-inducing smirk that reeks of insincerity, Celiloglu convincingly portrays Samet as an off-putting individual, not amoral or devoid of empathy, but arrogant and patronizing towards the uneducated people in this town and their outdated worldviews.