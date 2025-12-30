Home Entertainment Guide December 2025: “Black Phone 2,” “Bugonia,” “Good Fortune,” More

10 NEW TO NETFLIX

“Braveheart“

“Four Brothers“

“House of Gucci“

“The Illusionist“

“Red Rocket“

“Relay“

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse“

“Titanic“

“Wildlife“

“Wrath of Man“

13 NEW TO BLU-RAY/DVD

“Black Phone 2“

Given the closed finale of Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” it seemed a horror hit that was unlikely to produce a sequel but Derrickson and co-writer C. Robert Cargill topped that original with this clever follow-up, a movie inspired by both the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise and the cult classic “Curtains,” among others. Ethan Hawke’s Grabber has been reimagined as a Freddy Krueger figure, a boogeyman haunting the dreams of Finney and Gwen as they try to uncover the truth about his early crimes. On a relatively low budget ($30 million), “Black Phone 2” has made over $130 million worldwide, meaning that a third film could be on the way. Until then, check out this strong Universal release that includes both an exclusive commentary and deleted scenes.

Special Features

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER/PRODUCER SCOTT DERICKSON

DELETED SCENES

DIALED IN: THE CAST OF BLACK PHONE 2 – Get to know the actors whose creative decisions and personal connections breathe life into a wide range of characters.

A STORY CARVED IN ICE – From breathtaking stunts to grotesque prosthetic work, a look at the immense creative and technical effort required to bring this visceral, edge-of-your seat thriller to life.

FROZEN IN TIME – Dreamlike settings collide with unnerving terror in this behind-the-scenes look at the frightening set of BLACK PHONE 2.

“Boogie Nights“

As Paul Thomas Anderson hurtles toward his first Oscar (and probably more than one) for “One Battle After Another,” why not pick up the movie that really broke his career? Sure, “Hard Eight” was well-received, but “Boogie Nights” was a phenomenon, a critical hit that really put PTA on the map with three Oscar nominations (only about a third of what it deserved) and international attention. Mark Wahlberg stars as a ’70s porn star who succumbs to the excess of the ’80s. With one of PTA’s best ensembles, “Boogie Nights” is immensely rewatchable, and it’s now available in a 4K release from Warner Bros. Ignore the questionable cover and pick up a release that sees the first home release of two American Cinematheque Panels featuring Anderson himself.

Special Features

NEW American Cinematheque Panel Night 1 – Paul Thomas Anderson and John C. Reilly

NEW American Cinematheque Panel Night 2 – Paul Thomas Anderson

Commentary: Director Paul Thomas Anderson

Commentary: Don Cheadle, Heather Graham, Luis Guzman, William H. Macy, Julianne Moore, John C. Reilly, Mark Wahlberg, and Melora Walters

Additional Scenes (29:15)

Michael Penn Try Music Video (3:16)

The John C. Reilly Files: Outtakes and Extended Sequences (34:54)

“Bugonia“

The latest from provocateur Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Favourite,” “Poor Things”) has been another divisive entry in his filmography, although I have to admit to expecting a bit more buzz for this one. Drops on Peacock this month and this Blu-ray release should bring this interesting thought experiment to a wider audience. Jesse Plemons and Emma Stone star in a story of two men who become so convinced that a powerful CEO is an alien that they kidnap and torture her to get her to confess her plans. I’m not convinced “Bugonia” works on a big-picture level, but it clicked in for me when I started to just admire it as a powerfully performed two-hander by two of the best actors of their generation.

Special Features

THE BIRTH OF THE BEES: THE MAKING OF BUGONIA — Join Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, and the rest of the cast and crew as they reveal what it takes to bring a Yorgos Lanthimos film to life on screen in all its fascinating, wonderful glory.

Trailers

“Catch Me If You Can“

2026 will see Steven Spielberg back in blockbuster mode for the first time in years with his “Disclosure Day.” People may have forgotten how good Spielberg can be with crowd-pleasing entertainment. The 4K release of this 2002 dramedy would be a good reminder. It’s such a consistently entertaining piece of work as Spielberg directs Leonardo DiCaprio to one of his more delightful performances as Frank Abagnale Jr., one of the most notorious con men who ever lived. It’s startingly to look back at what a hit this was, making seven times its budget at over $350 million worldwide. The DreamWorks Blu-ray includes a great transfer and previously available special features.

Special Features

Catch Me If You Can: Behind the Camera

Cast Me If You Can: The Casting of the Film

Scoring: Catch Me If You Can

Frank Abagnale: Between Reality and Fiction

The FBI Perspective

Catch Me If You Can: In Closing

Photo Galleries

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” (Criterion)

Spike Lee directed two wonderful films in 2020, the Netflix original “Da 5 Bloods” and this remarkable concert film that captures the show of the same name by the singular David Byrne. I’m going to quote myself from my 4-star review of this wonderful piece of work: ““David Byrne’s American Utopia” is a joyous expression of art, empathy, and compassion. It is the intersection of two artists—Spike Lee and David Byrne—who have been interrogating how we connect through art for decades.” I’m so happy to see Criterion induct this underrated gem into their collection, including a new documentary featuring Lee, Byrne, and many more. I’d also highly recommend this excellent piece over on Letterboxd about Lee’s musical career by our very own Robert Daniels. It will give you an even greater appreciation of this must-own.

Special Features

4K digital master, supervised by director of photography Ellen Kuras, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

New documentary featuring Kuras, musician-producer David Byrne, dancer-vocalist Tendayi Kuumba, director Spike Lee, choreographer and musical stager Annie-B Parson, lighting designer Rob Sinclair, and bassist Bobby Wooten III

Conversation from 2020 between Lee and Byrne

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

PLUS: An essay by critic K. Austin Collins and an appreciation by critic Jia Tolentino

“Dogma: 25th Anniversary”

When the critical response to “Chasing Amy” gave him the power to do so, Kevin Smith produced the most ambitious screenplay of his life, the story of fallen angels trying to return to Heaven. It angered all the right people, and became one of Smith’s most beloved films, but it was also a Miramax release, which meant it fell into the grip of Harvey Weinstein, delaying both a sequel and a proper 4K release. The former is actually still being discussed, and the latter is here now in the home release of a recent 4K restoration of the film along with a ton of special features, including a new feature-length documentary about the making of the film called “Revelations: Making Dogma.” Praise be. (Read Clint Worthington’s June conversation with Smith about this restoration here.)

Special Features

NEW 4K RESTORATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

NEW Physical Media Introduction with Kevin Smith: A new introduction to the physical media release.

NEW Revelations: Making Dogma: A new feature-length documentary about the making of the film, featuring new interviews with the cast and crew.

NEW Establishing Shot with Robert Yeoman: A new featurette with the Director of Photography.

NEW Dogma Q&A: A new Q&A session with the cast and crew.

NEW More Sermons from the Mount: Additional new content in this series.

NEW 25th Anniversary Teaser & Theatrical Trailers: New trailers for the anniversary of the film.

Audio Commentary: With Kevin Smith, Ben Affleck, Jason Lee, Jason Mewes, Scott Mosier, and Vincent Pereira.

Technical Audio Commentary: With Kevin Smith, Scott Mosier, and Vincent Pereira.

2025 Interview with Makeup and Effects Designer Vincent Guastini: A new interview from 2025.

Deleted Scenes: Including introductions by Kevin Smith, Vincent Pereira, and Jason Mewes.

Original Cast and Crew Interviews: With Kevin Smith, Linda Fiorentino, Ben Affleck, and Salma Hayek.

Jay & Silent Bob Secret Stash Spot Store Promo: A promotional spot for the Secret Stash store.

“My Opinion” by Mrs. Harriet Wise: An extra from the original release.

Outtakes: Bloopers and other outtake footage.

“Good Fortune“

I was pretty mixed on Aziz Ansari’s debut when it premiered at TIFF, but it didn’t deserve the miserable fate it met in theaters a few weeks later. Why did this movie bomb? I think the ads didn’t really capture the movie, either its charms or even its themes. No one could really tell what this flick was about. Most people probably didn’t even know it’s basically a riff on “It’s a Wonderful Life” with body-swap plotting thrown in for fun. Or that it includes one of the most delightful performances of the year from Keanu Reeves, basically using his lovable real personality to maximum effect. This one deserves a bit of home entertainment redemption. It’s worth a rental.

Special Features

Task Sergeant Ride-Along – Fandango at Home Exclusive – Discover the harsh realities faced by food delivery drivers alongside Aziz, and hear how their experiences contributed to shaping this story about wealth inequality.

Do You Want to Dance? – Apple Exclusive – Join renowned choreographer Michael Arnold as he puts the cast through their paces, teaching them fresh dance moves for the hilarious and unforgettable routines in this modern comedy.

Audio Commentary with Writer-Producer-Director Aziz Ansari and Producer Alan Yang – Explore Aziz Ansari’s latest comedy as the talented filmmakers take you behind the scenes of a story centered on love, friendship, and what it means to be human.

Life Swap: Making Good Fortune – Get to know the cast of this fresh and funny film brought to life by the comedic vision of Hollywood star Aziz Ansari.

The Los Angeles of Good Fortune – Travel along with the filmmakers through some of the iconic and real locations from the film that have a place in the hearts of Angelenos.

The Clothes Make the Man…and the Angel – Follow the costume department as they share the intricate process of creating the wardrobe and wings of Hollywood angel, Keanu Reeves.

Theatrical Trailer

“His Girl Friday” (Criterion)

There needs to be some space in your collection for some classics and they don’t get more classic than this delightful comedy, a film that’s still influencing the genre generations after its release. Criterion gave this movie one of its best packages of special features when it was first released and they’ve all been imported to the 4K restoration, now available. The release includes fantastic archival interviews with Howard Hawks, a radio adaptation of the movie, an interview with the brilliant David Bordwell, a fantastic essay by RogerEbert.com friend Farran Smith Nehme, and even a full restoration of Lewis Milestone’s “The Front Page,” the 1931 adaptation of the play that also inspired “His Girl Friday.” Who else is giving you an entire restored film as a special feature?

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration of His Girl Friday, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and two Blu-rays with the film, The Front Page, and the special features

4K digital restoration of The Front Page, made from a recently discovered print of director Lewis Milestone’s preferred version, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Interview with film scholar David Bordwell

Archival interviews with His Girl Friday director Howard Hawks

Featurettes from 1999 and 2006 about Hawks and actor Rosalind Russell

Radio adaptation of His Girl Friday from 1949

Program about the restoration of The Front Page

Program about playwright and screenwriter Ben Hecht

Radio adaptations of the play The Front Page from 1937 and 1946

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Essays on His Girl Friday and The Front Page by film critics Farran Smith Nehme and Michael Sragow

“Pee-Wee Herman’s Big Adventure” (Criterion)

Tim Burton’s debut is one of my absolute favorite comedies of all time, an eccentric expression of joy that distilled what people loved about Pee-wee Herman into a rollicking road movie and announced Tim Burton as a major talent to be watched. His run in the ’80s and ’90s helped me love film, and I hope releases like this masterful one starts the same journey for others. First, the cover: For a company that’s known for great artwork, it’s easily my favorite of the year. The 4K restoration is sharp without looking overdone. And the special features are plentiful, including previously available commentaries (one with Reubens) and new interviews with Burton and his collaborators. Most of all, the movie still works for kids and adults. Trust me. There are both in my house.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director Tim Burton, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Alternate 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Audio commentary by Burton and actor-cowriter Paul Reubens

Audio commentary by composer Danny Elfman (over a music-only soundtrack to the film)

New interview with Burton and actor-filmmaker Richard Ayoade

New interviews with producer Richard Abramson, production designer David L. Snyder, cowriter Michael Varhol, and editor Billy Weber, conducted by critic Mark Olsen

Hollywood’s Master Storytellers interview with Reubens from 2005

Excerpts from the fortieth-anniversary screening of the film presented by Nostalgic Nebula and hosted by comedian Dana Gould

Deleted scenes

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by podcast host and culture critic Jesse Thorn

“Possession” (Second Sight)

The UK company Second Sight continues to impress, releasing two of the most remarkable limited edition 4K Blu-rays of 2025 late in the year. The first in this column is this hefty box set of Andrzej Żuławski’s 1981 masterpiece starring Sam Neill and Isabelle Adjani. A film that can be hard to convey in a blurb (which is one of several things that make it so remarkable), “Possession” seems to get more popular every year, going from largely dismissed on its initial release to being regarded today as one of the best films of its generation. A surreal nightmare, it’s something that every film fan truly needs to see. And those that love it, need to pay the extra shipping for this edition, which includes a 4K of the original director’s cut, restored after the film was nipped and tucked for years, and the edited US release, both with commentary tracks. There are three commentary tracks, all moderated by Daniel Bird, along with appearances by the brilliant Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Manuela Lazic, and Guillermo del Toro. Those lucky enough to still get the limited edition will find a rigid slipcase that holds a 220-page book about the film, complete with new essays. It’s one of the most impressive limited edition releases of the year, for a film that truly deserves this kind of lavish treatment.

Special Features

A new 4K restoration presented in HDR with Dolby Vision approved by the Producer

Dual format three-disc edition including one UHD and two Blu-rays with main feature andbonus features on both discs

Includes the North American Re-edit: newly restored from an archive print

New Audio Commentary by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Alison Taylor

Audio Commentary by Director Andrzej Żuławski moderated by Daniel Bird

Audio Commentary by Frederic Tuten moderated by Daniel Bird

New Audio Commentary by Daniel Bird and Manuela Lazic (The North American Re-edit)

The Horror of Normality: Guillermo del Toro on Possession

The Shadow We Carry: Kat Ellinger on Possession

Repossessed: The Film’s UK and US reception

Andrzej Żuławski – Director: archive documentary

A Divided City: The Berlin locations

The Sounds of Possession: an interview with Composer Andrzej Korzynski

Our Friend in the West: an interview with Producer Christian Ferry

Basha: a featurette on poster artist Barbara ‘Basha’ Baranowska

The Other Side of The Wall: The Making of Possession

Archive interview with Andrzej Żuławski

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical

Rigid slipcase with Basha’s original theatrical artwork

Trailer

220-page hardback book with new essays by Daniel Bird, Elena Lazic and Alison Taylor, ‘The Creature: Preliminary Sketches’, ‘Filming Possession’, ‘The Poster of Possession’, pressbook feature, archive articles and interviews and Behind the Scenes gallery

211-page original shooting script with notes by Andrzej Żuławski and Frederic Tuten

Six collectors’ art cards

“Re-Animator” (Second Sight)

The second incredible late 2025 from Second Sight is this box set release of Stuart Gordon’s spectacular “Re-Animator,” which also had a U.S. limited edition 4K release late in the year, but hardcore fans should truly get both. The bad news is that they have some different special features, but those who love “Re-Animator” probably won’t mind picking up both. Once again, Second Sight slays in the packaging department, and this one includes cover art designed by RogerEbert.com friend Krisha Shenoi, along with a book with new, exclusive essays. Most of the special features have been previously available, but many of them still rule, especially a great video essay by Mike Muncer and a fun conversation on the 40th anniversary of the film. This release also includes the fascinating “Integral Version,” which is kind of a hybrid of the ultra-gory unrated version and the R-rated release, which included some scenes originally cut by Gordon. He prefers the unrated version, but there’s something interesting about this cut too.

Special Features

UHD Presented in HDR with Dolby Vision approved by producer Brian Yuzna

Dual format three-disc edition including one UHD and two Blu-rays with main feature and bonus features on both discs

Includes ‘The Integral Version’ in HD

New Audio Commentary by Eddie Falvey

Audio Commentary with director Stuart Gordon

Audio Commentary with producer Brian Yuzna and Actors Bruce Abbott, Jeffrey Combs, Barbara Crampton and Robert

Sampson

The Cosmic Horror of HP Lovecraft: a video essay by Mike Muncer

Re-Animator at 40: conversation with actors Jeffrey Combs and Barbara Crampton, and Producer Brian Yuzna

Piece By Piece: Cutting Re-Animator: an interview with editor Lee Percy

Suzie Sorority and The Good College Boy: an interview with actor Carolyn Purdy-Gordon

The Horror of it All: The Legacy and Impact of Re-Animator

Barbara Crampton in Conversation

A Guide to Lovecraftian Cinema

Re-Animator Resurrectus

Interview with director Stuart Gordon and producer Brian Yuzna

Interview with writer Dennis Paoli

Interview with composer Richard Band

Interview with former Fangoria editor Tony Timpone

Extended Scenes

Deleted Scene

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots Still

Gallery

Rigid slipcase with new artwork by Krishna Shenoi

120-page book with new essays by Sean Abley, Becky Darke, Lindsay Hallam, Josh Hurtado, Michelle Kisner, Justin

LaLiberty, Phil Nobile Jr and Heather Wixson

Six collectors’ art cards

“Salaam Bombay!” (Criterion)

Celebrate the inauguration of her son as Mayor of New York City with the Criterion release of the new 4K restoration of Mira Nair’s best film, her 1988 debut. Capturing daily life in Bombay with a spirit and authenticity that didn’t often make it to U.S. theaters in the ’80s, this movie was a revelation when it was released almost four decades ago. In fact, how much this film opened doors to Indian cinema playing in the United States has been historically undervalued, as it made over $7 million around the world, and became only the second Indian film ever to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. The New York Times even once named it one of the 1,000 Best Movies Ever Made. So why does it feel like it disappeared for a generation? Thanks to Criterion for correcting that oversight with a new restoration, new conversation with Nair, and archival material.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director Mira Nair, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Audio commentaries featuring Nair and director of photography Sandi Sissel

New conversation between Nair and composer L. Subramaniam

Archival interviews with screenwriter Sooni Taraporevala and actors Aneeta Kanwar, Bernard Sissel, Shafiq Syed, and Hansa Vithal

Program about the Salaam Baalak Trust and its mission to support the street children of Mumbai

Trailer

New English subtitle translation

PLUS: An essay by film critic Devika Girish

“Together“

Neon fumbled the release of this phenomenal horror film, a movie that should have made more waves in theaters and has been very quietly released on physical media. It’s probably going to take a streaming drop for this flick to blow up like it should. I’ll never forget the Sundance premiere, which had people screaming and laughing in ways that you don’t often hear in theaters anymore. Dave Franco and Alison Brie star in a twisted tale of co-dependency as a couple who suddenly become attached in truly terrifying ways. Riffing off their own relationship and giving two of the best physical performances of the year, Franco & Brie have never been better. If it’s still possible for a film to find an audience years after release and become a “cult classic,” this might be the 2025 flick most likely to do so.

Special Features