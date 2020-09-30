Six Books That Raise A Five-Alarm Warning Against the President

These books lay bare the lies about Trump's supposed business and economic prowess and instead warn us about why we should look more closely into his taxes and financial deals that could pose national security threats. They raise alarms against his cozying up to dictators and alienating our allies in the world. They chronicle how his failure to take control of a global pandemic has cost the lives of over 200,000 Americans, and counting. They highlight his divisiveness on the question of systemic racism. And they warn us against the dangers he poses to our democratic institutions and the very bedrock of our democracy. What emerges is a clear picture of a man who is incapable of leading our nation, but who has been propped up by enablers. It is quite alarming.

And while this article is about books, I must note that other publications have also gotten into the act. The New York Times has released shocking information that Trump paid only $750 in federal income tax for the years 2016 and 2017, and that for ten of the previous 15 years he paid NO taxes! And while he brags about being a billionaire, they exposed that he is more than $400 million dollars in debt with the clock ticking on when it is to be repaid. To whom is still in question.

The Scientific American, stated that it had to make a presidential endorsement for the first time in the magazine's 175-year history! (You can read it in full here.) "The evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has badly damaged the U.S. and its people—because he rejects evidence and science," the magazine's editors wrote in their official statement. "The most devastating example is his dishonest and inept response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost more than 190,000 Americans their lives by the middle of September. He has also attacked environmental protections, medical care, and the researchers and public science agencies that help this country prepare for its greatest challenges. That is why we urge you to vote for Joe Biden, who is offering fact-based plans to protect our health, our economy and the environment. These and other proposals he has put forth can set the country back on course for a safer, more prosperous and more equitable future."

Please note that these warnings are not against partisanship. They are observing a particular brand of leadership, or lack thereof, that presidential historians Michael Bechloss and Doris Kearns Goodwin say have no historical precedent in our country. Bechloss says the closest precedent we would find is in Italy with Mussolini. I take notice of the courage of these writers and publications who out of a recognition of their duty to democracy, the Constitution and our country suspended their usual reserve to sound a warning bell. These six books have been released over the past month, beginning with "Rage," the new book by Bob Woodward that provides unequivocal evidence that Trump is unfit for the presidency. "Rage" is based on 18 interviews of Trump's own words recorded with his permission by Woodward. The same Bob Woodward whose reporting with Carl Bernstein about the Watergate scandal brought about the resignation of then-president Richard Nixon.