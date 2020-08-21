You Can Judge a Book By Its Cover: These Say Vote An End to This Chapter

The adage is that it is usually important not to judge a book (person, situation) by its cover, but in the case of our current president, the messages couldn't be clearer: we must VOTE an end to this shameful chapter in our history. Almost thirty books have been written about him since his term in office began in 2016, and the vast majority of them reach alarming conclusions—that he lacks empathy and is a narcissist who cares only about himself and his business dealings; that he has trouble telling the truth and obeying the law. That he demands unconditional loyalty, or will fire you, even when what he is insisting on doing may skirt criminal laws. That he is alienating our worldwide allies while courting dictators who harbor ill will toward the United States. That he refuses to do what is best for our military and is regularly at odds with our country's intelligence units. That he panders to his base at the expense of a moral compass that would look out for the interests of all Americans. And that he is undermining our democracy by attacking our constitutionally mandated systems. And amazingly so, in most instances, the authors of the books say he will tell you this himself in so many words. As Maya Angelou said, when someone tells you and shows you who they are, believe them. What he is telling us is that he is unfit to be president. Many of his failures in office are detailed at length in the following books, along with their official synopses. For purposes of space, I have chosen just ten.—Chaz Ebert
Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man (2020) by Mary L. Trump
Numerous pundits, armchair psychologists, and journalists have sought to parse Donald J. Trump’s lethal flaws. Mary L. Trump has the education, insight, and intimate familiarity needed to reveal what makes Donald, and the rest of her clan, tick. She alone can recount this fascinating, unnerving saga, not just because of her insider’s perspective but also because she is the only Trump willing to tell the truth about one of the world’s most powerful and dysfunctional families.
The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir (2020) by John Bolton
John Bolton served as National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump for 519 days. A seasoned public servant who had previously worked for Presidents Reagan, Bush #41, and Bush #43, Bolton brought to the administration thirty years of experience in international issues and a reputation for tough, blunt talk. In his memoir, he offers a substantive and factual account of his time in the room where it happened.
Disloyal: A Memoir - The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump (2020) by Michael Cohen
Once Donald Trump’s fiercest surrogate, closest confidant, and staunchest defender, Michael Cohen knows where the skeletons are buried. This is the most devastating business and political horror story of the century. As Trump’s lawyer and “fixer,” Cohen not only witnessed firsthand but was also an active participant in the inner workings of Trump’s business empire, political campaign, and presidential administration.
Fear: Trump in the White House (2018) by Bob Woodward
With authoritative reporting honed through nine presidencies, author Bob Woodward reveals in unprecedented detail the harrowing life inside President Donald Trump’s White House and precisely how he makes decisions on major foreign and domestic policies. Fear is the most intimate portrait of a sitting president ever published during the president’s first years in office. The focus is on the explosive debates and the decision-making in the Oval Office, the Situation Room, Air Force One and the White House residence.
Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House (2018) by Michael Wolff
With extraordinary access to the West Wing, Michael Wolff reveals what happened behind-the-scenes in the first nine months of the most controversial presidency of our time in Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. Since Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, the country―and the world―has witnessed a stormy, outrageous, and absolutely mesmerizing presidential term that reflects the volatility and fierceness of the man elected Commander-in-Chief.
Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House (2018) by Omarosa Manigault Newman
Few have been a member of Donald Trump’s inner orbit longer than Omarosa Manigault Newman. Their relationship has spanned fifteen years—through four television shows, a presidential campaign, and a year by his side in the most chaotic, outrageous White House in history. But that relationship has come to a decisive and definitive end, and Omarosa is finally ready to share her side of the story in this explosive, jaw-dropping account.
A Warning (2019) by Anonymous
On September 5, 2018, the New York Times published a bombshell essay and took the rare step of granting its writer anonymity. Described only as "a senior official in the Trump administration," the author provided eyewitness insight into White House chaos, administration instability, and the people working to keep Donald Trump's reckless impulses in check. With the 2020 election on the horizon, Anonymous is speaking out once again. In this book, the original author pulls back the curtain even further, offering a first-of-its-kind look at the president and his record—a must-read before Election Day. It will surprise and challenge both Democrats and Republicans, motivate them to consider how we judge our nation's leaders, and illuminate the consequences of re-electing a commander in chief unfit for the role.
Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About the Worst President Ever (2018) by Rick Wilson
Wilson mercilessly exposes the damage Trump has done to the country, to the Republican Party, and to the conservative movement that has abandoned its principles for the worst President in American history. Wilson unblinkingly dismantles Trump’s deceptions and the illusions to which his supporters cling, shedding light on the guilty parties who empower and enable Trump in Washington and in the media. He calls out the race-war dead-enders who hitched a ride with Trump, the alt-right basement dwellers who worship him, and the social conservatives who looked the other way.
Front Row at the Trump Show (2020) by Jonathan Karl
We have never seen a president like this...norm-breaking, rule-busting, dangerously reckless to some and an overdue force for change to others. One thing is clear: We are witnessing the reshaping of the presidency. Jonathan Karl brings us into the White House in a powerful book unlike any other on the Trump administration. He’s known and covered Donald Trump longer than any other White House reporter. With extraordinary access to Trump during the campaign and at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Karl delivers essential new reporting and surprising insights.
A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump's Testing of America (2020) by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonning
“I alone can fix it.” So went Donald J. Trump’s march to the presidency on July 21, 2016, when he accepted the Republican presidential nomination in Cleveland, promising to restore what he described as a fallen nation. Yet over the subsequent years, as he has undertaken the actual work of the commander in chief, it has been hard to see beyond the daily chaos of scandal, investigation, and constant bluster. It would be all too easy to mistake Trump’s first term for one of pure and uninhibited chaos, but there were patterns to his behavior and that of his associates. The universal value of the Trump administration is loyalty—not to the country, but to the president himself—and Trump’s North Star has been the perpetuation of his own power, even when it meant imperiling our shaky and mistrustful democracy.