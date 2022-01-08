Passing Director Rebecca Hall Learns of Her African-American Family History on Finding Your Roots

Rebecca told me that when she was a child, she noticed that her mother didn't look quite like all of the other mothers in the English countryside. "At a certain point when I looked at my mother I thought, 'That's a Black woman,' but no one ever said it." Her mother intimated that her father, who had died when she was young, may have had Native American blood or maybe even Black blood. But they never really talked about it with any resolution.

However, Rebecca's curiosity only grew as she got older. And one day, when someone gave her Nella Larsen's book about passing, a light bulb just went off, and she finally had the language to express her feelings about the ambiguity of her family history. Her desire to be a filmmaker (she had always painted and had a keen interest in music and the arts), and her desire to learn more about her family's history, culminated in the making of the exquisite film "Passing," starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga (read Odie Henderson's review here). It also led her to Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. to help untangle the intricacies of her background. I had a conversation with Rebecca about this at the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival last summer. You can view it below.

The fascinating PBS series, "Finding Your Roots," serves as an extraordinary way of illuminating the buried histories of our ancestors and how their stories are reflected in our own identities. In the season eight premiere that aired on January 4th, 2022, Professor Gates welcomed Rebecca Hall as a guest. And her session on the show resulted in many breathtaking surprises. On this episode, which can be viewed in full here through February 1st, 2022, Gates also traces the family history of Oscar-nominated director Lee Daniels.

Professor Gates begins by debunking the alleged Native American heritage of her maternal grandfather, Norman Ewing, who was known as a Chief of the Dakota tribe who fought in Custer's Last Stand. The willful inconsistency of his race and birthplace may have been fueled by the fact that his first wife was indigenous. Hall became visibly emotional when Dr. Gates confirmed that Norman was, in fact, part "mulatto," and had fabricated his Native American ancestry to avoid becoming the target of anti-Black racism.