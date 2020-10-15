New Works Virtual Festival Rescheduled for November, Seeking Editors

All of the festival's proceeds will go The Actors Fund, the 501 (c)(3) charitable organization supporting performers and behind-the-scenes workers in entertainment, helping over 17,000 people each year. Among the performers scheduled to participate this years are Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin; Oscar-nominees Kathleen Turner, Marsha Mason and Chris Sarandon; George Wendt, Richard Kind, Stephen Tobolowsky, Dan Lauria, Richard Pryor Jr., Elaine Hendrix, Bruce Vilanch, Carmen Cusack and RogerEbert.com publisher Chaz Ebert among many, many others.

"It's an honor that all these famous names are contributing their talents to this festival," Pollack told us in a recent interview (which you can read in full here). "The Actors Fund has done a lot for many actors in the community, and I'm so glad that some of the biggest names in TV, film and Broadway are giving up their time and talent to support not only a worthy cause, but new writers and new voices."

If you are interested in applying to serve as an editor for the festival, send an e-mail to nwvfsubmission@gmail.com, while copying the e-mail addresses of Pollack (kpollack711@yahoo.com) and Jim Auld (jimauld913@yahoo.com).

In order to stay tuned for all festival details, including its new dates next month, follow the festival on Facebook.