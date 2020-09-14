A Worthy Cause: Kevin Pollack on the New Works Virtual Festival (Oct. 18-24)

Rashada Dawan and Kevin Pollack as Chaz and Roger Ebert in "The BlackWhite Love Play."

It was a joy watching you portray Roger in "The BlackWhite Love Play" opposite Rashada Dawan. How did you go about preparing for the role?

A lot of research. I delved deep into his books, watched a lot of his interviews, and watched the documentary "Life Itself." I also had Chaz's help by getting to sit at his desk and try on his glasses. It helped me get more into the mind of Roger. I prayed before each show that I could bring his spirit into my body when I performed. It was a very surreal experience, and probably the most difficult acting challenge I've ever had.

Your singing has proven to be incredibly versatile onstage. What inspired your approach to "Man About Town"? It struck me as an affectionate love letter to the Windy City.

Thank you for the compliment! "Man About Town" started in my basement studio with just a keyboard. I wanted a song that would emulate that classic Motown sound, with a little Huey Lewis as well. I've been trying to establish a new sub-genre of music called NuTown, which means New Motown (that classic soul mixed with today's pop). The music video for the song isn't actually a love letter to the Windy City; it's about a guy who is trying to go on the best date ever, and takes his date out for a night on the town that she'll never forget. The music video has won a handful of film festival awards for Best Music Video and is part one in a sequence of videos that tells the story of a relationship. "Man About Town" is the dating phase. Part two is my song "Something Good (Is Comin' Down)," which is the wedding, Then, part 3, "Holiday" is the honeymoon. The music video for "Holiday" will premiere this month, actually!

<span id="selection-marker-1" class="redactor-selection-marker"></span>

How has the COVID-19 pandemic specifically impacted the acting community in Chicago ever since the lockdown began in March?

It's affected every facet of the theatre experience onstage, backstage, or in the audience. Digital performance has been the only way to go since the beginning of the pandemic. That's why I started "Zooming the Movies," so actors can come together each week and do cold-readings of movie scripts we all know and love. This also gives actors opportunities to live out dream roles. What started as a group of friends wanting to act out one of our favorite films turned into something bigger than we ever imagined. We started bringing Hollywood and Broadway actors into the mix, then professional actors from all over, and we are now at over 500 people in the "Zooming the Movies" Facebook group. It's still growing every day!