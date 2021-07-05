John Ridley: Superheroes and Representation, Moderated by Troy Pryor, Streams Live on July 7th

Ridley will discuss the importance of comic books as a medium for expression and affirmation; the role of literature in forming our perceptions about who we are; and the superhero characters that he's brought to life on the page. His other notable credits as a director, novelist, playwright and showrunner include "Let it Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992," "American Crime" and "All is By My Side." Nō Studios, an arts and community space, was opened by Ridley in 2018 in his hometown of Milwaukee, WI.

To RSVP for the free virtual event, click here (Ridley's Oscar acceptance speech is embedded below).

You can read Chaz Ebert's conversation with Troy Pryor here.