John Ridley: Superheroes and Representation, Moderated by Troy Pryor, Streams Live on July 7th

Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley ("12 Years a Slave") will take part in a live virtual conversation at 6pm CT on Wednesday, July 7th, moderated by our recent Black Writers Week panelist Troy Pryor, founder of the multi-service entertainment company, Creative Cypher. Presented by Nō Studios, the event is entitled, "John Ridley: Superheroes and Representation," and will focus on his work as an author, such as The Other History of the DC Universe, The Next Batman and Black Panther. He will be joined in conversation by both Pryor and writer/editor/interviewer of Comic Book Resources, Dion Bickham.
Ridley will discuss the importance of comic books as a medium for expression and affirmation; the role of literature in forming our perceptions about who we are; and the superhero characters that he's brought to life on the page. His other notable credits as a director, novelist, playwright and showrunner include "Let it Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992," "American Crime" and "All is By My Side." Nō Studios, an arts and community space, was opened by Ridley in 2018 in his hometown of Milwaukee, WI.
To RSVP for the free virtual event, click here (Ridley's Oscar acceptance speech is embedded below).
You can read Chaz Ebert's conversation with Troy Pryor here.