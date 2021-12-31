Happy New Year from Chaz Ebert and RogerEbert.com!

Before we embark on the next twelve months ahead, I’d like to take a moment to look back on some of the extraordinary work published on our site, RogerEbert.com. In January, we returned to the Sundance Film Festival, publishing dispatches from our editors Brian Tallerico and Nick Allen as well as our contributors Robert Daniels, Kristy Puchko, Carlos Aguilar and Odie Henderson. In February, Barbara Scharres brought us highlights from the Rotterdam International Film Festival, while our annual Women Writers Week was held in March, showcasing the essential work of so many brilliant female writers, both familiar and new.

We honored the anniversary of my husband Roger’s passing on April 4th, 2013, by sharing some of his finest reviews curated by Brian Tallerico that focused on the topics of connection and rebirth, poignant themes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that forced us to cancel Ebertfest for the second year in a row. Our Editor-at-Large Matt Zoller Seitz also took the time to pen a deeply personal series of essays entitled “The Cruelest Month,” in which he paid tribute to his first wife, Jennifer, his second wife, Nancy, and his parents.

Upon its release in May, Barry Jenkins’ landmark miniseries “The Underground Railroad” was praised by Brian Tallerico as a major event in the history of television, while Robert Daniels conducted an insightful interview with the director. I was thrilled to hold our inaugural Black Writers Week, where we celebrated an array of storytellers in diverse fields such as Tananarive Due, Steven Barnes, Karen Horne, Brandon David Wilson and JaNeika & JaSheika James, among others. Our talented guest editors were Robert Daniels, Odie Henderson, Sergio Mims, Danielle Scruggs, and Shawn Taylor. It was so meaningful that Juneteenth became a federal holiday that very week.