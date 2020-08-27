Happy Place Part IV: Breathing, Moving and Grooving

Today there is a palpable excitement emanating from the places of joy experienced by our contributors. In the video of the day I highlight Tara, because she shares her yoga breathing technique that takes her to her Happy Place, and says is guaranteed to help each of us find it as well! Myrin finds joy in movement, and during the Quarantine discovered a unique way to continue wearing his dancing shoes. Ruth Ann, Melissa, Isabella and Sue-Ellen found their groove at the movies, with Melissa finding particular joy as a director and Ruth Ann finding pride as a producer. Isabella even invited her family for a socially distant movie night. And Laura finds her groove while laying back in nature listening to music. She generously shares some of her playlist with us.

Enjoy the reflections featured below, and look out for our next edition of #HappyPlace where we highlight people who find joy in helping others. Please email us at editor@ebertdigital.com to share your own Happy Place.—Chaz Ebert

1.

Myrin New, IT Consultant, MyNew Technologies

My days are usually occupied with building web spaces and trouble-shooting coding solutions. So when I want to find my #HappyPlace, I do it through movement. Prior to the pandemic, both in Chicago and California I could dance with women friends on the beach or at public plazas. However, the Quarantine took us to a more isolated space because our health guidelines suggest that we minimize contacts with others. Being single, there was a mirror and me, so I created a mirror dance that imitates the art of dancing with someone. I figured whatever expressions emanated from the soul would surely show up in the mirror. Essentially, my joy is dancing and seeing it for myself illuminates that joy even more.

(From left) Matt Fagerholm, Andrew Miano, Ruth Ann Harnisch, Bill Harnisch, Kogonada and Nate Kohn onstage at Ebertfest 2018. Photo by Timothy Hiatt.

2.

Ruth Ann Harnisch, President of The Harnisch Foundation and Producer

As I have been around for seven full decades, I am fortunate to have many Happy Places. The most appropriate one to share here is the time my husband Bill and I were at Ebertfest, among the Executive Producers of Kogonada’s debut feature "Columbus". We were honored to receive the “Golden Thumb” awards, which we keep in a prominent place so we can look at each other and smile every time, remembering the warm welcome, the marvelous Ebertfest team, the hospitality of the festival’s home town, the joy of helping to bring a beautiful movie to theaters and that gorgeous theater in particular. We will never forget the one-woman-extravaganza, the delightful Chaz, onstage and backstage, a true leader and role model for living. We give our own “Thumbs Up!” to our Golden Thumbs all the time. Instant Happy Place. Forever grateful.

