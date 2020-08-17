RogerEbert.com Premieres the Theatrical Trailer and Poster for Melissa Haizlip's Documentary Mr. Soul!

“Mr. SOUL!” won the Best Music Documentary at the IDA Documentary Awards, the Best Feature Documentary at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival, the Audience Award for Best Feature at the AFI DOCS Film Festival in Washington, D.C., the Audience Award at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, the Meta Award at the Dallas Videofest/Docufest and made a splash at the BFI London Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival. Melissa Haizlip is a dynamic emerging filmmaker who has earned many accolades for her films, including the Chaz and Roger Ebert Producing Fellowship through PROJECT INVOLVE at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. The film features music composed by Grammy-winner Robert Glasper and includes narration by Blair Underwood, who also serves as one of the film’s executive producers.

Find all the venues where "Mr. Soul!" will be screening virtually starting August 28th at the film's official site linked here, where you'll also learn how to purchase your tickets at your favorite independent theater and support Black independent film and filmmakers.

NOTE: Chaz Ebert is also an executive producer of the film.

You can find the film's official theatrical trailer below...

Mr. SOUL! Trailer from Mr. SOUL! The Movie on Vimeo.