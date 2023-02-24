The fact that Banks’ film is based on a true story is just one of its many crazy components. Screenwriter Jimmy Warden has taken the basic facts—a 175-pound Georgia black bear ingested some cocaine that a drug smuggler dropped from an airplane in 1985—and imagined what might have happened if the bear hadn’t died, but rather sampled the stuff and gotten hooked. An eclectic ensemble of hikers, rangers, criminals, and police officers just happens to have the misfortune of getting in her way. They especially find themselves in trouble as they cross her path when she’s in need of her next fix. (And lest you think this is an anti-drug movie with a preachy, puritanical message, think again; it features a mocking montage of those 1980s “Just Say No” PSAs, including one from First Lady Nancy Reagan herself).

It's within the excess of the era that “Cocaine Bear” begins, with an unrecognizable Matthew Rhys maniacally dumping duffel bags of powder (and mixing in a line here and there) with the intent to retrieve them later. (Spoiler: He did not.) Several people go on the hunt for them, though, as they lay scattered throughout Georgia’s Chattahoochee National Forest. They include a pair of mismatched buddy drug dealers (Alden Ehrenreich and O’Shea Jackson Jr.); their humorless boss (Ray Liotta in his final film role, recalling one of his signature performances in “Goodfellas”); and a police detective from the Kentucky town where the smuggler’s plane eventually crashed (Isiah Whitlock Jr., perfectly deadpan as ever).

Also wandering around the woods that day are a park ranger (a randy Margo Martindale) and a wildlife specialist (Jesse Tyler Ferguson); a bunch of doofus teenagers; and a determined single mom (Keri Russell) looking for her 13-year-old daughter (Brooklynn Prince) and her daughter’s friend (Christian Convery) who ditched school to visit the falls. (Both kids are great in a throwback way, reminiscent of the kinds of brash, profane characters you’d see in movies like “The Bad News Bears” or “The Goonies.” The boy’s reaction to discovering one of these illegal bundles is not fear, but rather a cheerful: “Let’s sell drugs together!”)