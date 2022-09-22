Scratching the Celluloid Surface of Sam Barlow's Hollywood Lament Immortality

"Immortality" takes the framework of a video archive of footage involving the missing actress Marissa Marcel (a mesmerizing breakout turn from Manon Gage), whose career gleamed with the potential of major stardom before she mysteriously disappeared in 1999. She only ever shot three films, none of which were finished or released: The 1968 religious thriller "Ambrosio," the 1970 erotic drama "Minsky," and the Lynchian showbiz potboiler "Two of Everything" in 1999 (right at the moment of her disappearance from public life). Her vanishing remains a mystery, cultivating a morbid interest from film fans and Hollywood obsessives.

This leads to the database you see before you—a nearly 300-clip collection of raw footage from the filming of all three movies, as well as interviews, auditions, rehearsal footage, and other supplementary materials. This is the fertile ground upon which Barlow wants you to walk, scanning through the material with the Moviola-style program he gives you to figure out what happened to Marissa.

Before you’re halfway through the game’s tutorial, the program glitches, and suddenly you only have a single clip to work from—a leering interview spot with a Johnny Carson-like talk show host, set after the release of "Ambrosio” but during the shooting of "Minsky." No matter, for the program has an innovative match-cut feature that will unlock new clips for you. Click on Marissa’s face, "Immortality" zooms in and zooms back out to another clip that features her. Click on not-Carson’s mug, you flip to a clip where another mug is featured. Rinse, repeat, further down the rabbit hole you go.

And so you go, opening up the archives of Marissa’s tragically short career one match cut at a time. It’s a disorienting experience, but deliberately so. You’re following a trail of breadcrumbs scattered throughout decades, moving from take to take as you mentally clock where the clip you’re watching fits in the Swiss-cheesed narrative of Marissa’s life. Unlike traditional video games, much of the gameplay comes in the act of watching and engaging with what’s on screen: forming connections, analyzing the text and subtext of scenes, stitching together narratives from broken fragments of celluloid. You’re film critic, editor, and archivist all in one.