Wonderstruck: Paul Reubens (1952-2023)

His unique brand of absurd humor, dainty mannerisms, quirky facial expressions, and subversive nostalgia infused with progressive inclusivity (and plenty of innuendo) spoke to many queer people, young and old. He was a weirdo through and through, free to express that weirdness at top volume, and for most of the 1980s, he was embraced by the mainstream in a way that few such oddballs had been afforded.

Growing up in Sarasota, Florida, the son of a teacher and a World War II fighter pilot, Reubens’ comic sensibilities were formed by watching “I Love Lucy” and visiting Ringling Bros. Circus. He knew from a young age he wanted to make people laugh.

After studying at Boston University, Reubens headed out West to attend the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts), where he studied under pioneering performance artist Allan Kaprow. Changing his last name from Rubenfeld to Reubens, he cut his teeth with guest appearances on “The Gong Show” before joining the famed Los Angeles-based improv troupe The Groundlings, where he performed with Phil Hartman, slowly developing his famous alter-ego.

The perpetually optimistic Pee-wee Herman was wonderstruck by the novelties in life, like dinosaurs and genies and cowboys and frilly dresses and big hair. Reubens transformed his campy creation from a slightly naughty adult-oriented stage show and HBO special into one of the most beloved children’s characters of all-time speaks to the character’s universal appeal and the strength of Reubens’ craft.

The Pee-wee we see in Tim Burton’s 1985 cult classic “Pee-wee's Big Adventure” isn’t that different from the version of the character he performed in the stage show. The innuendo has been slightly sanded down, but it’s still there (“Let’s talk about your big but”). A road-trip adventure, it gave Pee-wee’s love of whimsy a broader scope, taking him from his maximalist kitschy red house to the life-sized dinosaurs outside Palm Springs to the Alamo in Texas, to a grungy biker bar (Tequila!) and back again. It also allowed Reubens to show off his acting chops, matching its breakneck comedy with equally heartfelt speeches.