A Steady Intensity: Charles Grodin, 1935-2021

Grodin is a figure of and for the cinema of the 1970s. Like Alan Arkin and the recently departed George Segal, Grodin had a manner that matched the neuroticism and self-obsession of that decade and also the breaking down of limits and prejudices that could allow an unambiguously Jewish sensibility to be the center of films without any softening for the WASP masses.

The son of Orthodox Jewish parents, Grodin grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and as a young man he went to New York to study acting with Uta Hagen at the HB Studio and later Lee Strasberg. Grodin began working in the theater as an actor, a director, and a writer, and he also began to gravitate toward comedy and the improv world. He claimed to have turned down playing the lead in “The Graduate” (1967) and came to prominence instead as a doctor in “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968) who at first seems like he is going to help the embattled heroine. This was an initial sign of Grodin’s ability to suggest decency and weakness struggling against each other, and he was never vain about showing just how weak he could be.

He worked with Mike Nichols, the director of “The Graduate,” in a role in “Catch-22” (1970), and then he collaborated with Nichols’s former improv partner Elaine May for the lead part in her “The Heartbreak Kid” (1972), a great and extremely disturbing movie with a script by Neil Simon that was transformed by the way May emphasizes unexpected things in the narrative and controls the performances of Grodin, her own daughter Jeannie Berlin, and Cybill Shepherd.

Grodin’s Lenny Cantrow has married Berlin’s Lila because he wants to sleep with her, an old-fashioned convention that leads to what that old-fashioned convention so often did: remorse. Grodin excruciatingly charts Lenny’s rising panic as he realizes that he cannot stand Lila’s behavior, and May makes Lila just obnoxious enough so that anybody might identify with Lenny’s feelings of being trapped every time Lila mentions how they are going to be together for decades. So when Shepherd’s blonde dream girl Kelly starts talking to Lenny on the beach, we can all feel his excitement at this opportunity and his go-getter American attitude that allows him to do some very fancy moral math to win Kelly and extricate himself from Lila while he is still on his honeymoon.

Simon had wanted to cast Diane Keaton as Lila, which of course would have made for a very different movie. May could have made it easier for her audience and for Grodin if she had portrayed Lila as more appealing and given Kelly some more obvious hard edges and flaws, but May really wants to sink a deep knife into this classic comedy plot so that we can feel just how ghastly it is while also never losing sight of the fact that Lila is not someone you want to be guilted into spending your life with.