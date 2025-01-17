Roger Ebert (and More) on David Lynch

David Lynch Tribute

In honor of the loss of one of the most important artists to ever live, we thought we’d collect our writing on the masterful David Lynch. From Roger Ebert’s controversial review of “Blue Velvet” to his adoration of “Mulholland Drive” to several pieces on “Twin Peaks,” here’s a collection of RogerEbert.com on David Lynch, who we will miss forever.

REVIEWS

Mulholland Drive” Great Movies Review by Roger Ebert

Inland Empire” by Jim Emerson

Mulholland Drive” by Roger Ebert

The Straight Story” by Roger Ebert

Lost Highway” by Roger Ebert

Wild at Heart” by Roger Ebert

Blue Velvet” by Roger Ebert

Dune” by Roger Ebert

The Elephant Man” by Roger Ebert

ARTICLES

My problem with “Blue Velvet” by Roger Ebert

A Look At “Twin Peaks: The Return” by Peter Sobczynski

Wrapped in Plastic: The Impact of “Twin Peaks: The Entire Mystery” by Brian Tallerico

The Unloved, Part 31: Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me by Scout Tafoya

David Lynch’s The Straight Story & Playing Catch-Up by Ally Johnson

Defying Explanation: The Brilliance of David Lynch’s “Eraserhead” by Peter Sobczynski

Getting to the Heart of America in David Lynch’s The Straight Story by Abby Olcese

No More Blue Tomorrows: David Lynch’s Inland Empire Returns to Theaters by Peter Sobczynski

David Lynch gives filmgoers all they can handle by Roger Ebert

David Foster Wallace on David Lynch by Jim Emerson

David Lynch: “Sammy. I never talk about themes.” by Jim Emerson

If David Lynch directed Michael Jackson’s life story by Jim Emerson

What’s in David Lynch’s DVD player? by Jim Emerson

Brian Tallerico

Brian Tallerico is the Managing Editor of RogerEbert.com, and also covers television, film, Blu-ray, and video games. He is also a writer for Vulture, The Playlist, The New York Times, and GQ, and the President of the Chicago Film Critics Association.

