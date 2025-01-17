Roger Ebert (and More) on David Lynch

In honor of the loss of one of the most important artists to ever live, we thought we’d collect our writing on the masterful David Lynch. From Roger Ebert’s controversial review of “Blue Velvet” to his adoration of “Mulholland Drive” to several pieces on “Twin Peaks,” here’s a collection of RogerEbert.com on David Lynch, who we will miss forever.

REVIEWS

“Mulholland Drive” Great Movies Review by Roger Ebert

“Inland Empire” by Jim Emerson

“Mulholland Drive” by Roger Ebert

“The Straight Story” by Roger Ebert

“Lost Highway” by Roger Ebert

“Wild at Heart” by Roger Ebert

“Blue Velvet” by Roger Ebert

“Dune” by Roger Ebert

“The Elephant Man” by Roger Ebert

ARTICLES

My problem with “Blue Velvet” by Roger Ebert

A Look At “Twin Peaks: The Return” by Peter Sobczynski

Wrapped in Plastic: The Impact of “Twin Peaks: The Entire Mystery” by Brian Tallerico

The Unloved, Part 31: Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me by Scout Tafoya

David Lynch’s The Straight Story & Playing Catch-Up by Ally Johnson

Defying Explanation: The Brilliance of David Lynch’s “Eraserhead” by Peter Sobczynski

Getting to the Heart of America in David Lynch’s The Straight Story by Abby Olcese

No More Blue Tomorrows: David Lynch’s Inland Empire Returns to Theaters by Peter Sobczynski

David Lynch gives filmgoers all they can handle by Roger Ebert

David Foster Wallace on David Lynch by Jim Emerson

David Lynch: “Sammy. I never talk about themes.” by Jim Emerson

If David Lynch directed Michael Jackson’s life story by Jim Emerson

What’s in David Lynch’s DVD player? by Jim Emerson