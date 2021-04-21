Monte Hellman: 1932-2021

Hellman planned other projects but they never came together. He’d post pictures of his cast and locations but I’m not certain he ever started shooting. How did this always happen? How had this man, this living legend on the other end of a telephone call, become someone who couldn’t find funding for what was sure to be an incredible movie? He only made those. “The Shooting,” “Two-Lane Blacktop,” “China 9, Liberty 37,” “Cockfighter,” all legendary cult items that oughta be classics. He had the sensibility of a poet, the temperament of a retired sailor, and with his shock of curly black hair the look of an artist. There was no one else like him. He was 91 when he died yesterday, but it felt like he’d been here, learning everything there is to know about people, forever.

Hellman was born in New York by accident; his parents were on vacation. By the time he was five his family lived in Los Angeles and that’s where his life in film started. “All I remember is California,” he told Simon Liberati in an interview for Purple. He dabbled in theater before doing graduate work in film at UCLA, where he was properly introduced to cinema. He was taken with the works of Lewis Milestone and George Stevens, and not to put too fine a point on it, but Hellman’s own best work would sit squarely between the two sensibilities, grand and tragic yet intimate and searching. He founded a theatre company in Northern California, married his frequent leading lady Barbara Mouris (they would divorce four years later; Hellman would remarry twice and father two children, including his daughter and frequent collaborator Melissa), and then went back to LA to work in the editing room at ABC, a job offered to a friend who didn’t want it. Morris would start acting for Roger Corman while Hellman moved from editing at ABC to Columbia but realized he didn’t have the patience to work the requisite eight years it would take for him to join the union. So instead he started a theater company and who but Roger Corman came on board as a producer for a special production of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, which Hellman staged as a western and of which a young Jack Nicholson attended a performance. This idea would haunt the rest of his career like a specter. The grandeur of the west, the rigor of genre, the novelty of wedding arch European existentialism to an American outlook; these would define his best work as a director later in his life.

Corman liked Hellman enough that when he went to Deadwood, South Dakota to film “Ski Troop Attack,” he asked him to come along and left him with his enterprising brother Gene. Gene oversaw production of what would become Hellman's directorial debut "Beast from Haunted Cove," which shared every major cast and crew member with “Ski Troop Attack.” The monster of the title was cobbled together with cheap bits bought in local shops, and in general the production was cheap even for something by Gene Corman, but Hellman had fun. He had gotten the taste for filmmaking.