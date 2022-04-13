He Was Always Nice to Me: Gilbert Gottfried (1955-2022)

Gottfried’s death was announced on Tuesday, April 12. The cause, as confirmed by his publicist Glenn Schwartz, was Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II, which is a rare form of muscular dystrophy. He was 67.

The first thing that comes to mind when we talk about Gottfried is his stage voice, a remarkable instrument that was described in various obituaries as “loud, annoying” (The New York Times), “shrill” (Variety), “over-the-top, exaggerated” (People). I prefer distinctive and iconic.

It was heard most memorably in Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin,” in which Gottfried indelibly voiced Iago, the hench-parrot to villain Jafar. “We’re never gonna get ahold of that stupid lamp!” he flies off the handle at one point. “Just forget it. Look at this; I’m so ticked off that I’m molting.”

He was also the voice of the Aflac duck mascot until he was fired in 2011 after posting a series of tweets about the Japanese tsunami that took the lives of some 3,000 people. To Gottfried, there was no such thing as “too soon” when it comes to jokes. There was only, he once said, “not soon enough.” During a Comedy Central Roast for Hugh Hefner, he infamously made a 9/11 joke just weeks after that epochal tragedy. “I have to catch a flight to California,” he said. “I can’t get a direct flight. They said they have to make a stop at the Empire State Building first.”

Writing on CNN.com in 2012 in response to backlash against comedian Daniel Tosh over controversial jokes referencing rape that he made during one of his stand-up shows, Gottfried shared his philosophy about comedy: “If a comedian tells a joke that you find funny, you laugh. If he tells a joke you do not find funny, don’t laugh. Or you could possibly go as far as groaning or rolling your eyes. Then you wait for his next joke; if that’s funny, then you laugh. If it’s not, you don’t laugh—or at very worst, you can leave quietly.”