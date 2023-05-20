Cinema's Man of Steel: Jim Brown (1936-2023)

Brown's Hollywood career began in L.A., where he was for that year's Pro Bowl all-star game. An official from 20th Century Fox approached him, and suggested the Browns star take a screen test. Brown's screen debut was in the Western produced the same year, “Rio Conchos”. In a film starring Richard Boone and Edmond O'Brien, Brown was cast as a U.S. Cavalry officer named Sergeant Franklyn, a Buffalo soldier. Brown set the tone for a cinematic career portraying soldiers, private eyes and other tough guys. He also contributed to an unfortunate movie trend, that of the Black character being killed before a film's conclusion. Importantly, much like pioneering Woody Strode, Brown played an unapologetically masculine character, which other than Strode's supporting roles in Westerns and "sword and sandal" sagas, was rare in the mid-’60s. Brown helped Hollywood migrate from the safe, harmless ideals embodied by Sidney Poitier toward free swinging Black masculinity and, ultimately, Blaxploitation. He carved a path in the latter genre, for performers such as Fred Williamson and Bernie Casey (also former pro football players).

Between 1957 and 1965, Jim Brown broke and set all manner of NFL records for rushing yardage and yards per carry. At 6'3", 230, the chiseled former three sport star from Syracuse University, was often compared by sportswriters to Superman. This image positioned him for film breakthroughs, at the height of the Civil Rights Movement. It also made him a symbol of virility. When Brown entered Syracuse, athletic officials warned him not to be "like Avatus Stone". Stone was a handsome, Black Syracuse football star, who dated a white majorette on the campus. In an 1968 interview with Alex Haley for Playboy, Brown said, "I heard so many sermons about what I should be like."

In addition, Brown always envisioned himself as more than a mere athlete. He founded the Black Economic Union, an effort to encourage his people to pool their resources and build businesses in their communities. In that role, he marshaled athletes, his peers who generally were in the best financial positions to invest and model the initiatives. Brown even partnered in an enterprise which helped manage and promote his buddy, Muhammad Ali (Main Bout, Inc.). When the movie industry expressed interest, Brown was a willing participant, looking to broaden his reach. His second role demonstrated this fact best. After the 1965 football season, when Brown was only 30, and in his prime, he traveled to Europe for his part in the screen adaptation of the novel “The Dirty Dozen”. When the Browns opened their 1966 training camp, their star back was still absent. Owner Art Modell threatened to suspend and fine Brown for time missed from camp. Brown was entering the final year of a three-year contract. Poor weather delayed the production, keeping Brown on location. Rather than report to training, Brown abruptly retired. In the film, Brown played recalcitrant former soldier Robert T. Jefferson, who has little patience with white people or authority figures—thus his demotion to the dirty dozen—a bunch of wartime prisoners being prepared for a largely suicidal commando mission led by Lee Marvin's character "Major Reisman". A more motley crew had seldom graced the screen. As in “Rio Conchos,” the snarling Brown was killed before the movie's climax.