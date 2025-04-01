What to Watch on Netflix: April 2025

We often give Netflix a hard time for its recency bias, rarely including films from earlier than 2010, much less, gasp, the last century. So it’s wonderfully surprising to say that the April updates for the world’s most popular streamer are impressively pulled from previous generations, including early masterpieces by Martin Scorsese, Arthur Penn, Michael Mann, and Alfred Hitchcock! It’s kind of a shallow month overall in terms of total, but the cream of the crop includes some of Roger’s Great Movies, which is rare for Netflix. Let’s hope it’s the start of a pattern! Watch all of these and maybe it will be!

April 1st

“The Age of Innocence”

The idiots who claims that Martin Scorsese only makes gangster movies conveniently ignore this 1993 masterpiece, an adaptation of the Edith Wharton novel starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder. It’s a gorgeous movie, the Oscar winner for Best Costume Design.

“Bonnie and Clyde”

Roger’s original review of this masterpiece remains one of the most influential pieces of film criticism ever written. It opens simply enough: “Bonnie and Clyde” is a milestone in the history of American movies, a work of truth and brilliance.” Watch the film on Netflix this month, and then go back to Roger’s review to see how he shaped the conversation around it in a way that doesn’t really seem possible today.

“The Breakfast Club”

One of the most influential films of the ‘80s, this John Hughes classic shaped the culture, turning Emilio Estevez, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald, and Ally Sheedy into household names. Much of it is dated four decades later, but you probably won’t care.

“Field of Dreams”

It’s baseball season! Why not revisit one of the best films about the great American pastime, a movie that’s as much about fatherhood and forgiveness as it is the art of the curveball?

“Heat”

The news that Michael Mann has turned in a script for “Heat 2” (adapting his own excellent book) is about as exciting as movie news gets for us fans of one of the best American directors of all time. Before reading the book, I went back and revisited the film, which has lost none of its power.

“Matilda”

Danny DeVito directed this clever and creative adaptation of the Roald Dahl novel of the same name that was kind of an overlooked film when it was released but really grew a following on DVD. Show the movie you loved as a kid to your progeny now.

“The Place Beyond the Pines”

Derek Cianfrance wrote and directed this ambitious crime drama that reunited the filmmaker with his Blue Valentine star Ryan Gosling. The future Ken stars with Bradley Cooper and Dane DeHaan in a triptych of stories that connect to one another through stories of masculinity and violence.

“Psycho”

Maybe you’ve heard of it? One of the best films ever made is on Netflix. Books have been written about how influential this one on the culture, a ripple effect that thriller and horror directors are still feeling today.

“Uncle Buck”

Man, I miss John Candy. This is one of the underrated comedian’s best parts, a great blend of his physical comedy skills and his deep, emotional heart. It’s not a great movie, maybe, but Candy is great in it.

April 9th

“The Addams Family”

Want to see a “Wednesday” prequel? Many years before Jenna Ortega played the troublemaking Addams daughter, Cristina Ricci rocked the part in this funny comedy that works for all ages.

April 12th

“How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies”

Already a hit on Netflix Asia, Pat Boonitipat’s dramedy makes its way to Netflix so you can see what the fuss is about. How big was this film? It’s the highest grossing Thai film of all time worldwide, making over $73 million on a $1 million budget. It was also the first Thai fil ever to make the Oscar final 15-film shortlist for Best International Feature Film.

April 21st

“American Sniper”

It’s hard to explain how huge this movie was when it came out in 2014. It tapped into an under-served demo in the market, making more than any other Clint Eastwood movie ever (over $500 million worldwide), and landing six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Remember when studios treated Clint with respect?

The Rest

“Alpha” (4/1)

“Big Daddy” (4/1)

“Conan the Destroyer” (4/1)

“Couples Retreat” (4/1)

“The Croods” (4/1)

“Draft Day” (4/1)

“For Love of the Game” (4/1)

“Geostorm” (4/1)

“Get Him to the Greek” (4/1)

“Insidious: Chapter 2” (4/1)

“Jack the Giant Slayer” (4/1)

“K-9” (4/1)

“Lucy” (4/1)

“The Mauritanian” (4/1)

“Rise of the Guardians” (4/1)

“Rooster Cogburn (…and the Lady) (4/1)

“Rudy” (4/1)

“Sicario: Day of the Soldado” (4/1)

“Smokey and the Bandit” (4/1)

“Life or Something Like It” (4/13)

“UnBroken” (4/23)

“A Dog’s Way Home” (4/24)