The Mandalorian Chapter 11 Recap: There's Only One Way

After the disastrous detour in “Chapter 10: The Passenger” which nearly had our hero Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Baby Yoda, and their special guest Frog Lady turned into ice spider food, the three arrive to their final destination, the black market port of Trask (the Razor Crest remains in gravely need of repair, and that's before Djarin accidentally crashes tips the ship into the water). In a weak reunion moment that's meant to be more effective than it is, Frog Lady reunites with her husband, carrying the eggs that Baby Yoda had been controversially snacking on in the previous episode. Perhaps in karma, this series features three moments in which different creatures appear ready to eat Baby Yoda, and we can only hope that it inspired a moment of self-awareness within the dangerously hungry character known by Din as The Child.

True to the deal made in "The Passenger," Frog Man then directs Mando to an inn, where he meets a squid-headed guy (known as a Quarren) who can steer him to other Mandalorians, who can help Din return The Child to its kind. But it’ll require sailing a few hours away from the port. Before you can even say, "Hey, that sounds a bit suspicious," the Quarren feed Baby Yoda and his floating capsule to a giant sea monster, and try to kill Mandalorian for his sweet, expensive beskar armor.

And then suddenly, with incredible timing—three Mandalorians swoop in, ready to fight some Quarrens, armed with some slick martial arts moves and overheated music cues. Lead by Sackhoff's Bo-Katan, they swiftly rescue Mando but then blow his mind by taking off their helmets. As someone who has only removed his helmet once (in "Chapter 8") it's practically offensive. With the same tone of accusation and mistrust as when he saw The Marshal wearing Boba Fett’s gear in "Chapter 9," Djarin asks them, “Where did you get that armor?” Bo-Katan then answers with her background story, as someone born on Mandalore who is the last of her lineage, and now wears the armor that has been through her family for three generations.

For a long while, Mando has been trying to find those of his kind, hoping to make some kind of connection, and yet here they are, they speak and look like him, but it makes him uncomfortable. On top of that, they tell him that he comes from a cult-like group of Mandalorians known as The Watch, an explanation for his strict ways of never taking off the armor. This detail only makes him more distanced, looking at their uncovered faces from behind his helmet. “There's only one way, the way of the Mandalore,” he defensively mutters before he abruptly flies away. It's a rushed dramatic beat that should be gutting, but instead makes you wish the series was better at expressing itself emotionally.