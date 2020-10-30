Disney+'s The Mandalorian Makes a Valiant Return in Season Two Opener

Taking place shortly after the events of last season, “Chapter 9: The Marshal” follows Pedro Pascal’s armor-clad bounty hunter and his mostly silent sidekick “The Child” (AKA marketing sensation Baby Yoda) as they continue their journey to find others like themselves. Namely, The Mandalorian thinks that if he can find others like himself, he can find out more about The Child, and how to return the creature to its own kind. The path to this information puts the episode firmly in “quest” mode, which in the past has made some episodes feel like cheesy diversions. But he starts here at a high point, having to fend for himself against the sneaky Gor Koresh (John Leguizamo) and his goons, who attempt to trap him in the episode’s opening moments. The Mandalorian gets away in a cool fashion, one of a few notes in which the series indulges in how much a classic bad-ass this bounty hunter can be without getting to see his face.

Like the opener of season one, this strongly paced episode leans heavily into the Western influence on the series (and all of “Star Wars,” really) as The Mandalorian eventually finds his way to a ghost town that has been terrorized by a giant monster who emerges from the ground and eats their livestock. The leader of this town is Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), and though he wears the armor of a Mandalorian, he is of no such honor, which almost leads to a shootout between him and Pascal's character. Instead, the more pressing problem at hand inspires the Mandalorian to offer kill this giant beast, in exchange for that armor. Cobb tells the Mandalorian of how he came to wear the armor and became the town's marshal, a flashback that further paints a picture of a galactic Wild West, with violent outsiders and lasers that kerrang like bullets in a Sergio Leone movie.

One of the first delights that pops in this episode is the excellent score by Ludwig Göransson, who has done something that seems impossible in modern franchise music—he's created a sound that is distinct to a character but still recognizable to “Star Wars.” His music in the first season was always a bit of an adventure itself, the way he’d expand what a “Star Wars” story is supposed to sound like by using drum machines and guitars, and it has the same effect here. Right when “The Mandalorian” gets into its first big action scene and the riffing guitars kick in, it feels great to be back.