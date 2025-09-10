Hulu K-Drama “Tempest” Grapples with the Inevitability of War and the Dream of Peace

Following the success of “Squid Game,” the storytelling flair found in Korean dramas has reached new heights in popularity. As with every style of television from every country, there have been pops and fizzles; still, there’s something about the imaginative plots and constant cliffhangers that pulls American viewers back to our screens for more K-drama. In the new Hulu espionage thriller “Tempest,” a prophetic dream precedes hard times, when an assassination attempt is merely the spark that ignites international conspiracies, a fallout that reaches across the Korean Peninsula, and one woman’s need for protection.

While watching the trailer, I couldn’t help but think of “The Bodyguard,” or even “The Bodyguard from Beijing.” However, while those movies focused on the behind-the-scenes of the entertainment industry and its divas, this series hinges on an arms race and the threat of war that comes with it—something more like “Eraser,” but less flashy with more sizzle.

In “Tempest,” South Korea is caught in an escalating conflict between the US and North Korea, and the question of Reunification between the North and South is an accelerant. Forming the epicenter of this volatile situation, we find the South Korean president (Kim Hae-sook) and the opposition’s leading candidate, Jang Jun-ik (Park Hae-joon). That’s how our lead, former UN Ambassador Seo Mun-ju (Jun Ji-hyun aka Gianna Jun), gets sucked into the storm—namely her ties to the President as a cabinet member, and to the opponent, as his wife.

“Politicians only pray when people are watching,” Candidate Jun-ik says in an early scene, and it’s clear the writers are setting the table for the micro and massive clashes to come. While the assassination attempt isn’t a spoiler, the way events go down firmly launches the mystery of who’s behind this and why, with early clues hidden behind coded messages. Of course, with Jun-ik hailing from a chaebol family—old money—contrasting with Mun-ju’s humble background, squabbles immediately follow the first big action sequence. The pettiness and drama run hot here, but there are larger ramifications.

(Disney) GANG DONGWON, GIANNA JUN

If anyone needs a bodyguard, it’s Mun-ju, and she’ll get one through a series of shadowy incidents that run the length of episodes 1–3. His name is Mr. Paik San-ho, also called Mark (Gang Dong-won). Even before Mun-ju and Mr. Paik meet, there are little acts of kindness and one major one on his part. If you’re looking for a romance trope, you’ll suspect he falls first, but perhaps his feelings aren’t a crush but inspiration. Paik is incredibly resourceful, not only because he’s well-trained in the mercenary arts but because he’s a man without a country—someone who’s constantly aware of how to survive in spaces he cannot call home.

Premiering September 10 with a three-episode debut, “Tempest” arrives with a pedigree behind the camera. Helmed by Kim Hee-won, from acclaimed series like “Queen of Tears” and “Vincenzo,” the series also benefits from co-director Heo Myeong-haeng, a master of Korean martial arts cinema, known for pulse-pounding films such as “The Roundup: Punishment” and “Badland Hunters.” The screenplay comes from Chung Seo-kyung (“Decision to Leave” and the series “Little Women”), hinting at an intricate and emotionally resonant narrative.

Early on, themes of religious piety and ugly family dynamics emerge. And from the start, the foreshadowing—from characters’ dreams, clandestine machinations, and the question of duty when sacrifice is the cost—will intrigue viewers. In Episode 2, we go back two months before the assassination plotline. That’s when we meet John Cho’s Anderson Miller, the US Assistant Secretary of State. In Cho’s first K-drama, he’s a Korean American with access to the President, but he’s caught in the maelstrom of politics under the threat of war.

(Disney) JOHN CHO

In tone, “Tempest” could be classified with “The Diplomat” or “The Night Agent.” It’s slick, with intelligent covert ops, and political conspiracies that come to light, clue by clue, as personal relationships grow in the shadows of steadily ratcheting danger. Even when you try to unravel this viper’s nest of treachery and poisoned ambitions by asking who benefits, there are too many answers and possibilities. That’s the bait that hooks you. And after three episodes, that hook doesn’t let go.

Our two leads have a compelling chemistry: sharing an outer stoicism juxtaposed by a riot of stratagems and emotions underneath. That makes their matching tensions propulsive. Echoing the connection in “The Bodyguard,” we see a necklace become a symbol of safety between them. Having adored Jun since “My Love From the Star,” I know she’s a chameleon able to merge with any role, but I wasn’t familiar with Gang. Now I can see why he’s an action star.

Starring in supporting roles, there’s the brother-in-law, an actor who never fails, Oh Jung-se from “When Life Gives You Tangerines” and “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.” Matching that energy is the hugely impactful mother-in-law, Lee Mi-sook from “Queen of Tears.” Other standouts include the South Korean President (Kim)—a legend; Mun-ju’s chief of security, Chang-hee (Joo Jung-hyuk); her right-hand woman, Miji (Lee Sang-hee); and another favorite from “The Master’s Sun,” Choi Jung-woo as the New Republican Party leader.

Overall, the characters are faceted, and the series is layered. Blink and you might miss a clue, an inciting incident, or an insight into how and why things began to unravel. Combine that with the friction and realistically orchestrated action, and “Tempest” enticingly plays out like a blockbuster spy thriller with a slightly slower pace than on film.

Three episodes in, a character says, “People in this country love hatred more than peace…I don’t want to live in a place like this anymore.” That’s when we realize “Tempest” is about the inevitability of war versus the dream of peace. If the series maintains its form, discovering who wins, who bends, and whether love plays a factor will make this a storm well worth getting caught up in.