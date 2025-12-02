Starz Returns to Form With Brutal and Brilliant Spin-Off “Spartacus: House of Ashur”

It’s been twelve long years since Starz’ “Spartacus” ended on a brutal and glorious high note, and after two years since it was initially announced, the show’s first spin-off series is finally here. Unlike many prequels or sequels, “Spartacus: The House of Ashur” takes place in an alternate future where the titular character (played by Nick E. Tarabay) survived instead of meeting his demise in Season 2. It’s a strange premise, but with nearly every single character in the original show dying by its final season, taking liberties like this is the only way for this property to continue. Thankfully, by the end of the five episodes that were supplied for critics, you can’t help but wish more spin-offs did the same.

In this universe, Ashur not only survives the Battle of Mount Vesuvius but also becomes an integral figure in the rebellion’s collapse. In a shocking blow, it’s revealed that Ashur not only aided in Spartacus’ (Andy Whitfield, Liam McIntyre) demise, but he himself landed the final blow that led to the man’s death. Because of this, our new leading man is no longer a slave and has instead found himself running the same ludus that once owned him, now overseeing his own group of gladiators. Despite Ashur rising in the world, his status cannot outweigh his previous reputation. Looked down upon by the wealthy inhabitants of Capua and frustrated by gladiators that aren’t up to par, Ashur is desperate to build a new legacy.

After his most promising gladiator is killed in the arena, a woman named Achillia (Tenika Davis) catches Ashur’s eye after she fights off three Roman soldiers while shackled in chains. Seeing great promise in her and desperate to make a mark in the arena, he takes her in and demands that she be trained with his gladiators. Yet the woman’s presence within the ludus ignites not passion in the men, but apathy. They refuse to be paired with her during training, mock her, and often attempt to enact physical violence upon her. Though the men are threatened by Ashur’s insistence that she is a part of their brotherhood, Achillia keeps her wits about her and trains harder than them all in an attempt to win her freedom.

“We are all of us but slaves to those of means and position,” Ashur tells her, comparing the two of them to pieces in a game that is bigger than them. The statement, though not unlike one he would have made in “Spartacus,” is delivered with an unexpected sincerity unlike the man we were introduced to so many years before. While he still remains cunning, Ashur seems to actually care about the people around him in this alternate reality. Yes, the success of his house and the legacy of his name prevail above all, but to get there, he understands that he must work with the people by his side, rather than ostracize and scheme against them. Tarabay is captivating throughout the series, which has expanded his character’s emotional depth, allowing the actor to tap into a sensitivity he previously lacked.

With Davis, the two command the screen each time they’re on it, and soar when their characters are paired together. Despite the money he has acquired and the house he now resides in, Ashur is unable to escape his former position in the eyes of those around him, just like Achillia. While he’s not fully respected by the gladiators in his hall, he’s completely rejected by the other masters of other houses, doomed to reside in limbo between his past life and the new one he’s so desperate to create for himself. This is where the kinship between the two is born: just as he is called “the Syrian” rather than his name, she is also referred to as “the Nubian” by her fellow gladiators. Both of these characters exist outside the realm of what is deemed proper in this society, and the Othering forced upon them stands in the way of gaining any advantage.

Yet this brings forth an unwavering bond between them, one that shakes the foundations of their house and threatens to bring forth a new age in this world that most of its inhabitants aren’t ready for. Like its predecessor, the show is at its best when it pairs two unlikely characters, whether the relationship is platonic or romantic. Although it takes the ensemble cast a bit to gain their footing, Graham McTavish, who plays Ashur’s doctor, Korris, and the father-son gladiator duo Celadus (Dan Hamill) and Tarchon (Jordi Webber), become more fascinating with each episode, stitching together a group of characters who feels like a dysfunctional family.

When “Spartacus” was originally airing in the 2010s, its social commentary and inclusion of sex and queer characters felt revolutionary. It displayed these aspects unabashedly, unlike anything else airing at the time. Now, over a decade later, in a television landscape that threatens to become more conservative with each passing year, this spin-off series does not disappoint. In returning to its roots (yes, the action scenes are still rife with slow-motion), “Spartacus: House of Ashur” offers us a rarity in a world where prequels and reboots threaten to stifle all originality: a spin-off series that not only honors the legacy of its predecessor, but one that, at times, rivals it.

