“Stranger Things” Sets Up Its Endgame with Quartet of New Episodes

There’s a bit of irony in the fact that the first stretch of the fifth and final season of Netflix’s brand-defining hit “Stranger Things” is at least partially about the power of youth. People like to point out fun facts about how long it’s taken The Duffer Brothers to tell this story—my favorites are that “The X-Files” produced over 200 episodes in less time and the simple fact that the first season premiered during Obama—but the truth is that millions of people around the world are going to quickly get over the fact that a show about children now stars obvious adults. It’s startling at first how much older some of the cast looks, but it’s easy enough to quickly dismiss. People just want to see how the people of Hawkins survive what has now been a multi-year assault on their wellbeing. While these four episodes stumble a bit in terms of pacing and urgency, especially early on, they end on such a satisfying, long-awaited note that fans who have literally grown up watching this show are unlikely to care. They’ll just be counting the days until the next drop. (Spoiler: It’s 29.)

At the end of season four, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) essentially completed his mission, opening the rift between the Upside Down and the tormented city of Hawkins. The new season opens with a heightened military presence, led by an officer played by Linda Hamilton (only one of several nods from this season that feel to The Book of Cameron), both above and below ground. They’re trying to find Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), who they think is the key to stopping all of this chaos. She’s finally been reunited with her surrogate father Hopper (David Harbour) as the two seek the show’s Big Bad, who disappeared after being nearly vanquished at the end of the last chapter. Vecna is out there, somewhere, rebuilding his power while the rest of the familiar faces try to find him first. When one of their own goes missing, they’re forced to act even more quickly than they first planned.

STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. (L to R) Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in STRANGER THINGS: SEASON 5. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

As made clear by the leaked prologue to the first episode—one that reveals that Vecna was a part of Will’s (Noah Schnapp) disappearance, the inciting incident for the entire series—this final run is going to be about young Mr. Byers’ connection to the leader of the Upside Down. Schnapp gets his toughest material to date, and, somewhat to the surprise of this critic who never thought much of his acting chops when it comes to the emotional material, nails some crucial scenes. Without spoiling anything, “Stranger Things” has long been a show about the forces of evil messing with the wrong kid. At first, it was because Will had a fearless mother (Winona Ryder) and loyal friends to save the day; it only makes sense that the closing arc would be about the role that Will himself will play in the final battles.

As Will leads the efforts to find Vecna, other subplots circle his driving narrative. Max (Sadie Sink) remains in a coma as Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) loyally plays Kate Bush in her hospital room in efforts to bring her back. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) carries the trauma of Eddie’s sacrifice last season, even wearing his Hellfire Club shirt like a tribute. Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) continue to form some sort of weird love triangle. Brett Gelman is back as Murray, Priah Ferguson pops up as Erica Sinclair, and Maya Hawke gets some great scenes to remind you that she’s probably the show’s most promising future star.

Of course, as with all shows setting up their final chapters, the focus here is going to be on the writing. And, to start the season, it’s admittedly clunkier than normal. In particular, the premiere is messy and unfocused in ways that none of the other seasons were to start. It’s a product of being such a direct continuation of season four. Past outings allowed for a little more of a fresh restart, but this one presumes you not only remember everything that happened 2.5 years ago but are still emotionally invested in how it plays out.

STRANGER THINGS. Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

For one of the few times in the show’s history, there are stretches in the first two episodes that lack confidence and direction, evident in how often the characters ramble about what they have to do next. There are so many “heated planning” scenes in just four episodes, which also adds to the sense that this is about 100 minutes of true plot in 4.5 hours of high-budget television. (On that note, the special effects, especially in the fourth chapter, are truly spectacular.) It’s worth noting that just as the show felt like it was about to get lost in its own Upside Down, the legendary Frank Darabont‘s name popped up on the third episode, centering everything again before the Duffers reclaimed the director’s seat for the fourth, and easily best, episode.

While everyone will talk about these chapters over the holiday weekend, they’ll be just a memory by the turn of the calendar. There won’t be a single criticism that will matter if they stick the landing. And there’s reason enough to believe they will. Again, we’re not allowed to say much of anything about the fourth and final episode, so I’ll only attest that it works. It takes themes that have been bubbling under the surface for years and gives them a shape that will satisfy fans who have literally turned into adults watching “Stranger Things.”

In the end, maybe this really isn’t a season about the power of youth but the strength that comes from leaving childish things behind.

All of Season 5, Volume 1 screened for review. Now on Netflix.