Second Sight Drops 4K Releases for Excellent Films by Brandon Cronenberg, Jeremy Saulnier, and Alexandre Aja

I’m not sure I would have landed here before re-watching the three films but I think my favorite of the bunch is Cronenberg’s “Possessor.” With this film, the son of David Cronenberg fulfilled the long-delayed promise of “Antiviral” (he says in an interview that he spent most of his thirties trying to make this movie), and it feels even more relevant now with the way that potential has expanded even further with “Infinity Pool.” There’s also something prescient about a film that came out pre-COVID and pre-Dobbs that’s really about societal control and bodily autonomy. It’s reflective of so many of the themes in our culture in the four years since it came out. “Possessor” stars Andrea Riseborough as an assassin who uses other people’s bodies to perform her jobs. When she enters the skin of a man played by Christopher Abbott, reality starts to fracture even further.

The 4K transfer here is easily the best of the bunch, a reminder of Cronenberg’s sharp eye and Karim Hussain’s incredible cinematography. The framing, the color palette, the sound design—it all pops better than this film ever has before. The special features are also the most impressive of this crew, highlighted by a fantastic audio commentary track with Cronenberg and Hussain, along with new interviews with key players. They’re all filled with great details—including even a “Nightmare Weekend” easter egg—and information about the practical elements of the production like the extensive make-up and even Andrea’s costume choices. They’re a bit reticent to unpack the themes of the film, but that’s up to you to do.

I can vividly remember attending the TIFF premiere of Jeremy Saulnier’s “Green Room,” one of the most buzzed events of that year. Again, it’s a case of a filmmaker fulfilling potential, building on what we saw in “Blue Ruin” with another brutal piece of vivid entertainment. The late Anton Yelchin stars as a member of a band who end up at a Neo-Nazi bar, where things go very, very wrong. Perfectly cast and edited to maintain peak tension, “Green Room” is one of the best genre films of the 2010s.